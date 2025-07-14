Who Is Bryan Arenales? 5 Things About the ‘Love Island USA’ Winner

Image Credit: Ben Symons/Peacock

Bryan Arenales won season 7 of Love Island USA alongside the woman he was coupled up with: Amaya Espinal! The Villa winners got the most fan votes at the end of the 2025 season. And with their victory came that highly coveted $100,000 grand prize along with newfound fame. So, who exactly is Bryan, and what does he do outside of the reality TV world?

Hollywood Life has all the details we know so far about Bryan below.

Where Does Bryan From Love Island USA Live?

Bryan was born and raised in Boston, Massachusetts, and it appears he still lives there. But with any new committed relationship, that could change. Fans will have to wait and see if Bryan and Amaya choose to live together in the future.

How Tall Is Bryan From Love Island USA?

Bryan’s exact height is unclear since fans are still getting to know more about him.

How Old Is Bryan From Love Island USA?

Bryan is currently 28 years old.

What Does Bryan From Love Island USA Do for Work?

Bryan is a triple threat worker! He works as an accountant, real estate agent and bartender, according to the reality TV series. It’s clear that Bryan knows what hard work is.

According to Bryan’s Instagram profile, he is also an avid runner and is planning to compete in the Chicago Marathon.

Are Bryan & Amaya Still Together After Love Island USA?

Yes, it appears that Bryan and Amaya are still together after winning season 7 of Love Island USA. Shortly after the finale aired on July 13, 2025, a carousel post of the couple was shared to Bryan’s Instagram account.

“To a beautiful connection, to a beautiful couple, to making new memories and to our NEW 2025 LOVE ISLAND USA SEASON 7 WINNERS,” the post’s caption read. “Thank you all for the support the love the kind words the votes and the insane amount of videos and posts you guys made about the two. We couldn’t have asked for more.”