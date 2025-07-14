Are Amaya & Bryan From ‘Love Island USA’ Still Together? Update After Season 7

Image Credit: Peacock

Amaya Espinal and Bryan Arenales captured hearts as the Season 7 winners of Love Island USA on July 13, 2025, becoming the show’s first Latino winning pair. During the finale, they left the Fiji villa hand in hand, narrowly edging out runners-up Olandria Carthen and Nicolas Vansteenberghe. Now, fans are wondering: what’s their status off camera?

Find out more about the winning pair, their current relationship status, and how they handled the prize money they won.

Who Is Amaya Espinal from Love Island USA?

Amaya is a cardiac nurse from New York City who entered the Season 7 villa on Day 5 as a bombshell. Loved by fans for her emotional honesty and maturity, she quickly became a standout contestant.

How Old Is Amaya Espinal?

Amaya is currently 25 years old. She was born on November 9, 1999.

Who Is Bryan Arenales from Love Island USA?

Bryan is from Boston, Massachusetts, with Puerto Rican and Guatemalan roots. He entered Season 7 during Casa Amor on Day 17 and is a financial accountant, real estate agent, bartender, and personal trainer.

How Old Is Bryan Arenales?

Bryan is 28 years old. He was born in November 1996.

Are Amaya and Bryan Still Together After Love Island USA?

Yes! They were declared the winners of Season 7 on July 13, 2025, and left the villa as an exclusive couple.

During their romantic jungle date, which aired in the finale episode, Bryan told Amaya, “I definitely wanted to leave here letting you know that I want to make stuff exclusive with us and prioritize us.”

After their win, Amaya said, “I feel like I’m flying in the sky right now. To feel so seen and validated and for people to see how powerful our connection is… And like, boy, was this a ride, here on Love Island. But this, man, I would do this ride all over again if it led me to him.”

Bryan also added,”Meeting Amaya here turned my experience around ridiculously. I’m so thankful to meet this person. I would do this experience a hundred times over.”

Did Amaya and Bryan Split the Love Island USA Prize Money?

They did. After winning, Bryan drew the envelope with the $100,000 prize and opted to divide it equally with Amaya.