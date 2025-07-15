Did Bryan & Amaya Split the Money After ‘Love Island USA’? Find Out Who Kept It

Image Credit: Peacock

Winning Love Island USA comes with a reward of more than just romance. Finding love is great and all, but the show offers one other prize for winners: money — and a lot of it. After weeks of building their connection in the villa, Bryan Arenales and Amaya Espinal walked away with the hefty cash prize and the title of fan-favorite couple. But even after being crowned the winners of season 7, they had one final decision to make. Only one of them would receive the full prize before choosing whether to keep it or split it. So, did Amaya and Bryan actually split the money?

Find out how Amaya and Bryan ended the seventh season of Love Island USA below.

Are Bryan and Amaya Still Together After Love Island USA Season 7?

Yes, it appears that Bryan and Amaya are still together after leaving the Villa. Fans will just have to wait and see how long their romance will last, though, as the season 7 reunion episode airs on August 25, 2025.

How Much Money Do Love Island USA Winners Get?

The winners of Love Island USA receive a grand prize of $100,000. Since the winners are a couple, each pair tends to split the cash 50/50.

Did Amaya and Bryan Split the Love Island USA Prize Money?

Yes, Bryan immediately said he’d split the cash with Amaya, noting that it wasn’t “even a question” for him to do so.

“Of course I’m splitting this money with Amaya,” Bryan said, while they celebrated their win at the end of the season 7 finale. Amaya gushed about how she felt “so seen and validated.”

“And for people to see how powerful our connection is … boy, was this a ride here on Love Island,” Amaya said. “But man, I would do this ride all over again if it led me to him.”

As for Bryan, he added, “Meeting Amaya here turned my experience around ridiculously. I’m so thankful to meet this person. I would do this experience a hundred times over.”

How Much Do Love Island USA Contestants Make?

It’s actually unclear how much money Love Island USA contestants make per week, but we have an idea of how the paychecks are on Love Island UK. Former star Demi Jones previously spilled how much money she received weekly in a since-deleted TikTok.

“I personally got paid £250 a week,” Demi said, according to multiple outlets. “This is obviously to cover all your bills at home because you could have a flat, you could have a car to pay, all the things like that. So, obviously Love Island [wants] to make sure that’s all covered for you so you don’t get into any financial difficulties while you’re like away on holiday.”