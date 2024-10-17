Louis Tomlinson Reacts to ‘Brother’ Liam Payne’s Death in New Statement

Image Credit: FilmMagic

Louis Tomlinson penned a heart wrenching tribute to Liam Payne one day after his death. While sharing an Instagram photo of them together, the former One Direction member called the late 31-year-old English vocalist a “brother” and credited him for “shaping” the band.

“I am beyond devastated to be writing this, but yesterday, I lost a brother,” Louis wrote in his caption on Thursday, October 17. “Liam was somebody I looked up to everyday, such a positive, funny, and kind soul. I first met Liam when he was 16 and I was 18. I was instantly amazed by his voice, but more importantly as time went on, I got a chance to see the kind [of] brother I’d longed all my life for.”

Louis added that Liam “was an incredible songwriter with a great sense of melody” and noted that they “often spoke of getting back in the studio together to try and recreate the writing chemistry [they] had built up in the band.”

“And for the record, Liam was in my opinion the most vital part of One Direction,” the “What Makes You Beautiful” artist continued. “His experience from a young age, his perfect pitch, his stage presence, his gift for writing. The list goes on. Thank you for shaping us, Liam.”

Before Louis concluded his statement, he wanted to directly send Liam a “message,” which was that he feels “beyond lucky to have had [Liam] in [his] life, but [he is] really struggling with the idea of saying ‘goodbye.'”

“I’m so grateful that we got even closer since the band, speaking on the phone for hours, reminiscing about all the thousands of amazing memories we had together is a luxury I thought I’d have with you for life,” Louis added. “I would have loved to share the stage with you again, but it wasn’t to be [sic].”

Louis ended his tribute by referring to Liam’s 7-year-old son, Bear, whom he shared with his ex Cheryl Cole.

“I want you to know that if Bear ever needs me, I will be the uncle he needs in his life and tell him stories of how amazing his dad was,” Louis wrote. “I wish I got chance to say ‘goodbye’ and tell you one more time how much I loved you. Payno, my boy, one of my best friends, my brother, I love you mate. Sleep well X [sic].”

Liam was found dead after falling from the third floor of his Buenos Aires hotel on Wednesday, October 16. It’s still unclear what caused him to fall, but emergency responders were called about an unidentified man allegedly under the influence of drugs and alcohol.