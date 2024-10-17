One Direction Reacts to Liam Payne’s Death: Statement

Image Credit: WireImage

As Liam Payne sang in One Direction’s song “Walking in the Wind,” “Goodbyes are bittersweet/ But it’s not the end/ I’ll see your face again.” His death at the age of 31 shocked fans around the world. As part of the biggest boy band, he and his former bandmates Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, and Zayn Malik rose to global fame together.

In response to his passing, the band members released a statement expressing their grief and memories of him on social media. It read, “We’re completely devastated by the news of Liam’s passing. In time, and when everyone is able to, there will be more to say. But for now, we will take some time to grieve and process the loss of our brother, who we loved dearly. The memories we shared with him will be treasured forever. For now, our thoughts are with his family, his friends, and the fans who loved him alongside us. We will miss him terribly. We love you Liam. Louis, Zayn, Niall and Harry.”

Formed in 2010 on The X Factor, the members were like brothers — traveling, doing press and more together. Over six years, they released albums Up All Night, Take Me Home, Midnight Memories, Four, and Made in the A.M., the last of which did not include Zayn, who left the band in 2015. The group went on hiatus in 2016.

While all the members pursued solo careers, Liam recently visited Niall during The Show Live On Tour concert stop in Argentina at the beginning of October 2024. The “Teardrops” singer attended the show with his girlfriend, Kate Cassidy. According to the New York Post, he shared on his Instagram stories,“We’re going to Argentina.” He added, “One, because we want to. Two, because we want to. And three, because Niall Horan’s playing down there and I think we might just go and say hello.”

He added, “It’s been a while since me and Niall have spoken. We’ve got a lot to talk about and I would like to square up a couple things with the boy. No bad vibes or nothing like that but we just need to talk.”

Tragically, days later, on October 16, 2024, Liam died after falling from the third floor of his hotel room in Argentina, according to multiple outlets. Prior to his death, police received a call about an “aggressive man who could be under the effects of drugs and alcohol.”

Liam leaves behind his family and his son, Bear. Along with his former bandmates, these five men made a lasting impact on fans worldwide, many of whom grew up with them.