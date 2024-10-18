One Direction Reacts to Liam Payne’s Death: Statement

Image Credit: WireImage

As Liam Payne sang in One Direction’s song “Walking in the Wind,” “Goodbyes are bittersweet/ But it’s not the end/ I’ll see your face again.” His death at the age of 31 shocked fans around the world. As part of the biggest boy band, he and his former bandmates Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, and Zayn Malik rose to global fame together.

In response to his passing, the band members released a statement expressing their grief and memories of him on social media. It read, “We’re completely devastated by the news of Liam’s passing. In time, and when everyone is able to, there will be more to say. But for now, we will take some time to grieve and process the loss of our brother, who we loved dearly. The memories we shared with him will be treasured forever. For now, our thoughts are with his family, his friends, and the fans who loved him alongside us. We will miss him terribly. We love you Liam. Louis, Zayn, Niall and Harry.”

While they did release a joint statement, a few members of One Direction have yet to speak out individually. In an Instagram post dedicated to Liam Payne, Louis wrote, “l am beyond devastated to be writing this but yesterday I lost a brother. Liam was somebody I looked up to everyday, such a positive, funny, and kind soul.”

He continued, “I feel beyond lucky to have had you in my life but l’m really struggling with the idea of saying goodbye. I’m so grateful that we got even closer since the band, speaking on the phone for hours, reminiscing about all the thousands of amazing memories we had together is a luxury I thought I’d have with you for life. I would have loved to share the stage with you again but it wasn’t to be.”

In addition, Zayn wrote a message to his former bandmate on Instagram, stating, “I lost a brother when you left us and can’t explain to you what l’d give to just give you a hug one last time and say goodbye to you properly and tell you that I loved and respected you dearly.I will cherish all the memories I have with youin my heart forever.”

Shortly after the other two made their posts, Harry shared a tribute to Liam on Instagram, writing, “The years we spent together will forever remain among the most cherished years of my life. I will miss him always, my lovely friend. My heart breaks for Karen, Geoff, Nicole and Ruth, his son Bear, and all those around the world who knew and loved him, as I did.”

Niall then took to Instagram, to express, “We got to live out our wildest dreams together and I will cherish every moment we had forever. The bond and friendship we had doesn’t happen often in a lifetime.” The Irish singer added, “I feel so fortunate that I got to see him recently. I sadly didn’t know that after saying goodbye and hugging him that evening, I would be saying goodbye forever. It’s heartbreaking.”

Formed in 2010 on The X Factor, the members were like brothers — traveling, doing press and more together. Over six years, they released albums Up All Night, Take Me Home, Midnight Memories, Four, and Made in the A.M., the last of which did not include Zayn, who left the band in 2015. The group went on hiatus in 2016.

While all the members pursued solo careers, Liam recently visited Niall during The Show Live On Tour concert stop in Argentina at the beginning of October 2024. The “Teardrops” singer attended the show with his girlfriend, Kate Cassidy. According to the New York Post, he shared on his Instagram stories,“We’re going to Argentina.” He added, “One, because we want to. Two, because we want to. And three, because Niall Horan’s playing down there and I think we might just go and say hello.”

He added, “It’s been a while since me and Niall have spoken. We’ve got a lot to talk about and I would like to square up a couple things with the boy. No bad vibes or nothing like that but we just need to talk.”

Tragically, days later, on October 16, 2024, Liam died after falling from the third floor of his hotel room in Argentina, according to multiple outlets. Prior to his death, police received a call about an “aggressive man who could be under the effects of drugs and alcohol,” per Reuters.

Liam leaves behind his family and his son, Bear. Along with his former bandmates, these five men made a lasting impact on fans worldwide, many of whom grew up with them.