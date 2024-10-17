Liam Payne’s Kids: How Many Children Did He Have?

Image Credit: Getty Images for ABA

Liam Payne, who tragically passed away at the age of 31, was known worldwide as a member of one of the biggest boy bands, One Direction. His death left fans shocked and heartbroken. In addition to his fans, he is survived by his former bandmates Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, and Zayn Malik, as well as his family, including his son. “The best part about being a dad is when they look at you. They don’t just look at you, they look into your soul, they look right through you,” Liam shared in a 2017 radio interview with Sirius XM, according to Entertainment Tonight.

Hollywood Life has compiled information about the late singer, including details about his child. To learn more, continue reading below.

Liam Payne’s Child

Liam had one child, a son named Bear, whom he shared with former X Factor judge Cheryl Ann Tweedy, who was a judge during Liam’s audition in 2010.

The couple began dating in 2016 and welcomed Bear on March 22, 2017. In 2018, Liam and Cheryl announced their split, releasing a joint statement via X (formerly Twitter) on July 1, saying, “Cheryl and I are sad to announce that we are going our separate ways. It’s been a tough decision for us to make. We still have so much love for each other as a family. Bear is our world and we ask that you respect his privacy as we navigate our way through this together.”

Was Liam Payne Married at the Time of His Death?

Liam was not married when he died. Although he had never been married, he was dating influencer Kate Cassidy at the time of his passing.

How Did Liam Payne Die?

Liam passed away on Wednesday, October 17, as reported by multiple outlets. He died after falling from the third floor of a hotel in Argentina. The police were called by the hotel in response to reports of an “aggressive man who could be under the effects of drugs and alcohol,” per Reuters.

His sudden death shocked millions worldwide. His family released a statement, obtained by BBC, saying, “We are heartbroken. Liam will forever live in our hearts and we’ll remember him for his kind, funny and brave soul.” They continued, “We are supporting each other the best we can as a family and ask for privacy and space at this awful time.”