Liam Payne’s Net Worth 2024: How Much Money He Made

Liam Payne‘s global stardom and substantial net worth began with One Direction but continued with his solo career. After auditioning for The X Factor — more than once — the late “Teardrops” artist was eventually paired with the others, who would become the band: Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik. After they went on hiatus in 2015, Liam released his own music and built his success until his tragic death in October 2024.

Hollywood Life has the details about Liam’s music career and his life below.

What Happened to Liam Payne?

While on a trip to Argentina, Liam was found dead at the Casa Sur Palermo Hotel in Buenos Aires on October 16, 2024. Local authorities reported that he had fallen from the third floor of the building and suffered various injuries. Emergency services chief Alberto Crescenti explained what first responders discovered, according to La Nacion.

“Our role was to head there quickly, give medical attention, and try to resuscitate him, but his injuries were incompatible with life,” the chief said. “Based on what the team saw, there was apparently a cranial fracture and extremely serious injuries that led to his immediate death. The team could do absolutely nothing. There was no resuscitation because it was confirmed that he had died. The whole body had very serious injuries.”

It’s unclear what caused Liam to fall. However, the hotel’s 911 call was released, and a person was heard telling police that an unidentified guest was “overloaded with drugs and alcohol.”

“We need you to send us someone urgently because, well, we don’t know if the guest’s life is at risk,” the caller told authorities in the 911 call, according to The Independent. “He is in a room that has a balcony. And well, we’re a bit afraid that he does something that could put his life at risk.”

What Was Liam Payne’s Net Worth in 2024?

Liam’s net worth was $70 million before he died, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

How Did Liam Payne Earn Money?

Throughout his music career, Liam’s earnings steadily increased. According to Celebrity Net Worth, One Direction earned millions of dollars in revenue between 2013 and 2015. Moreover, the band’s Where We Are Tour generated nearly $300 million.

After One Direction announced their hiatus, Liam released his hit single “Strip That Down” in 2017.

Outside of the music industry, Liam was the global ambassador for the fashion brand Hugo Boss. Additionally, the late English singer released his own NFT digital art collection, which was titled “Lonely Bug.”