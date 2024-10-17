What Happened to Liam Payne? Buenos Aires Hotel’s 911 Call Revealed

View gallery Image Credit: Getty Images for Atlantis The Ro

Questions are still swirling around the shocking death of Liam Payne. The late 31-year-old singer and former One Direction band member died on October 16, 2024, in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Fans and those close to Liam are still asking what happened to him before he died at his hotel.

In a statement from Liam’s family obtained by The Independent, a spokesperson for them said, “We are heartbroken. Liam will forever live in our hearts and we’ll remember him for his kind, funny and brave soul. We are supporting each other the best we can as a family and ask for privacy and space at this awful time.”

While authorities investigate his death, Hollywood Life has compiled everything we know so far about what happened to Liam during his final days.

How Did Liam Payne Die?

Per local authorities, Liam was found dead after falling from the third floor of his Buenos Aires, Argentina, hotel. According to La Nacion, emergency responders tried to resuscitate the late “Teardrops” artist, but it was too late.

“Our role was to head there quickly, give medical attention, and try to resuscitate him, but his injuries were incompatible with life,” emergency services chief Alberto Crescenti said. “Based on what the team saw, there was apparently a cranial fracture and extremely serious injuries that led to his immediate death. The team could do absolutely nothing. There was no resuscitation because it was confirmed that he had died. The whole body had very serious injuries.”

Liam Payne, an hour before dying, posting on Snapchat. 💔 pic.twitter.com/iTHfzu7IMx — DramaAlert (@DramaAlert) October 16, 2024

What Happened to Liam Payne?

Hours before his death, Liam shared several Snapchat videos and photos, featuring him and girlfriend Kate Cassidy enjoying a fun and romantic vacation in Argentina. However, Kate previously revealed via TikTok that she had flown back to Florida because they had stayed in Argentina longer than originally planned. Liam was not seen in her TikTok video.

It’s still unclear what caused the late “Strip That Down” singer to fall from his hotel, but police have released the contents of a 911 call that was made the night he died.

According to the call’s transcript obtained by The Independent, a person at the Casa Sur Palermo Hotel called emergency services because a guest was allegedly “overloaded with drugs and alcohol.”

“Well, we have a guest overloaded with drugs and alcohol. And, well, when he is conscious, he is breaking the whole room,” the unidentified person from the hotel said in the call. “We need you to send us someone urgently because, well, we don’t know if the guest’s life is at risk. He is in a room that has a balcony. And well, we’re a bit afraid that he does something that could put his life at risk.”

Why Was Liam Payne in Argentina?

The fact that this was recorded last night and Liam Payne was singing a Spanish song to his fan, it’s so sad. You can see he is smiling with lost eyes! Rest in peace, angel pic.twitter.com/d0Teii1bxs — Yan (@yankisner) October 16, 2024

Earlier this month, Liam was seen attending his friend and former One Direction bandmate Niall Horan‘s Argentina concert. As seen in fan-captured social media videos, Liam politely greeted fans at the venue. He was also seen by others in the country signing autographs and talking to other fans just days before his death.