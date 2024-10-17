Celebrity & Family Tributes to Liam Payne After His Shocking Death

As the world mourns the English singer's death, Hollywood is also reacting to the tragic news.

October 17, 2024
Celebrity Reactions to Liam Payne's Death
Liam Payne was just 31 when he died after falling from the third floor of a Buenos Aires, Argentina, hotel. When the news of his shocking death broke on Wednesday, October 16, fans couldn’t believe it. Liam had seen greeting fans and attending Niall Horan‘s concert earlier this month in the area. Hollywood is now grieving the loss of the former One Direction band member, and celebrities who knew him shared their tributes to social media.

The details surrounding Liam’s death are still developing. Local authorities reportedly said that they received a 911 call from the hotel where Liam was staying. Police were called about an unidentified man who was behaving aggressively and allegedly under the influence of drugs and alcohol. Upon arriving at the scene, responders discovered that Liam had died. While his cause of death is linked to the fall from several floors up, it’s still unclear what caused the late “Teardrops” artist to fall.

Read what celebrities have written about Liam so far, below.

Liam Payne’s Family

The Payne family released a statement, obtained by the BBC, expressing their love for Liam. It read, “We are heartbroken. Liam will forever live in our hearts and we’ll remember him for his kind, funny and brave soul.” They added, “We are supporting each other the best we can as a family and ask for privacy and space at this awful time.”

Paris Hilton

Paris took to X (previously known as Twitter) to write, “So upsetting to hear the news of @LiamPayne passing. Sending love and condolences to his family & loved ones. RIP my friend [sic].”

Charlie Puth

While sharing a throwback photo of him an Liam to Instagram, Charlie also wrote a separate message in an Instagram Story, which read, “I am in shock right now. Liam was always so kind to me. He was one of the first major artists I got to work with. I can not believe he is gone…”

Flavor Flav

In his tribute to Liam, Flavor Flav tweeted, “RIP to Liam Payne,,, much too young [sic].”

Zedd

Zedd, who collaborated with Liam on “Get Low,” tweeted, “RIP Liam… I can’t believe this is real… absolutely heartbreaking …”

Dan Richards

Dan, who was a guitarist for One Direction, shared a note to his Instagram Stories, which read, “Thanks to everyone reaching out. Still trying to wrap my head around it all. My thoughts go out to Liam’s family at this time.”