Billy Ray Cyrus Finalized Divorce From Wife Firerose After Seven Months of Marriage

Billy Ray Cyrus and Firerose‘s flame has burned out. On Monday, August 5, the court officially declared the estranged couple divorced after seven months of marriage.

According to the 62-year-old’s lawyers, they confirmed the news. The two reached an agreement where the 35-year-old singer will not receive any money from her now ex-husband, though he will be relinquishing any credits and royalties in the songs they wrote together. As they said their farewells in the Tennessee courtroom, he stated to TMZ and recalled his time with his ex-wife a “scam,” “This has been absolutely the most crazy insane scam I have ever heard of. Let alone the fact I’m right in the center and basically the target of the scheme. It’s unfortunate it played out this way. Not only was it a web of lies that put me in physical danger, it was a matter of the heart. Love is blind, that’s for sure.”

The “Old Town Road” singer filed for divorce from Firerose in May following seven months of marriage, citing “irreconcilable differences” and “inappropriate marital conduct,” according to a report.

Per court documents obtained by E! News, Billy Ray also requested an annulment on the grounds that “consent to marriage was obtained by fraud.” His official date of separation from Firerose was listed as May 22, the outlet reported. Although it’s still unclear what happened between the spouses, they haven’t shared photos of one another to social media since April.

That month, Firerose called her husband her “best friend” and celebrated six months of marriage by sharing photos from their wedding.

“6 months ago I married this man,” she wrote alongside pictures of her and Billy Ray on April 12. “Life isn’t always easy… but it sure helps when your husband’s also your best friend. Thank you Lord!”

The “Achy Breaky Heart” hitmaker and the “New Day” artist tied the knot in October 2023 in an intimate wedding ceremony. They shared photos from the event to their respective Instagram pages, with Billy Ray gushing, “Long live love,” in a caption.

“10/10/23 will always be the beautiful, joyous day that our two souls united as one in holy matrimony,” Billy Ray wrote alongside snapshots of him and Firerose in wedding attire. “It was the most perfect, ethereal celebration of love we could have ever imagined. For both of us to hear the preacher say, ‘Billy Ray and Firerose Cyrus… I now pronounce you husband and wife,’ that was the sacred moment our new forever began.”

The music artists have also collaborated together multiple times, most recently releasing their single “After The Storm.”

The now-estranged pair went public with their romance in August 2022. Earlier that year, he and his ex-wife, Tish Cyrus, split and divorced for good after having separated more than once during their 20-year marriage. For her part, Tish, 57, married her husband, Dominic Purcell, in August 2023. She and Billy Ray share kids Miley, Noah, Brandi, Trace and Braison Cyrus together.

Billy Ray and Firerose’s split comes amid rumored drama in the Cyrus family. None of them has confirmed or denied the speculation. Less than a week before his divorce news surfaced, Billy Ray shared a sweet shout-out to daughter Miley, 31, in an Instagram post, gushing over how “incredibly proud” he is of her.

“She’s a survivor and a true artist,” he wrote about Miley in his caption alongside a throwback photo of the “Flowers” artist. “She learned early on to love and appreciate the fans who make everything possible. We both cherish the connection we have with our fans and are grateful for every single one of you!”