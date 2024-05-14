Noah Cyrus Subtly Shuts Down Tish Feud Rumors With Birthday Tribute

Noah Cyrus may just shut down the rumors that have been flying about her and her mother, Tish Cyrus. On Monday, May 13, the 24-year-old pop singer took to her Instagram Stories to share a sweet throwback photo of her and Tish, 57, to wish the producer a “Happy Birthday.” Noah wrote a simple caption across the snapshot: “Happy Birthday, mom.”

The tribute comes several weeks after rumors swirled online, claiming that Tish and Noah were estranged due to Tish’s marriage to her husband, Dominic Purcell. Multiple outlets reported that Noah and Dominic, 54, were romantically linked in the past. Moreover, Noah did not attend Tish and Dominic’s wedding in August 2023.

Although Tish and Noah have not publicly addressed the reports, fans have noticed that the “All Falls Down” artist hasn’t been with her family in recent public moments. The most notable event took place earlier this year during her sister Miley Cyrus‘ Grammy Awards acceptance speech, in which the “Flowers” hitmaker, 31, did not mention her little sister.

In addition to Noah and Miley, Tish also shares Brandi, Braison and Trace Cyrus with her ex-husband, Billy Ray Cyrus.

In March, Tish opened up about her marriage to Dominic while appearing on Brandi’s podcast, “Sorry We’re Stoned.” Upon reflecting on her and Dominic’s personality differences, Tish admitted that she was “so scared when [she] first met Dom.”

“But it is crazy because I am a Taurus, and he is an Aquarius, and every single thing I read said, ‘Don’t even do it. It is the absolute worst pairing,'” she said.

While explaining that she tends to take “things so personally,” Dominic is “just very blunt, like, there is no warm and fuzzy,” which Tish noted “could be a problem” between them.

“I was an only child, I was adopted, so I was coddled a lot. I kind of have needed that,” Tish confessed before adding, “But that’s just not who he is. He is not emotional, and that could be a problem. … But you know what? This is where I’ve grown, is like, I just feel like instead now of me getting so offended, because I respect and love him, that we have conversations. And instead [of] getting so upset and heated about it, and me not taking it personally, just letting him have an opinion. I’ve never been good at that.”

As for Noah, she has been engaged to her fiancé, Pinkus, since June 2023.