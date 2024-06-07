Billy Ray Cyrus Reflects on ‘Best’ Memory With Daughter Miley Amid Rumored Estrangement

Billy Ray Cyrus is reflecting on “one of [his] best memories ever.” The 62-year-old country music singer shared a throwback photo of him and his daughter Miley Cyrus to Instagram amid their rumored family rift, and Billy couldn’t help but praise the 31-year-old “Flowers” hitmaker in his Friday, June 7, post.

“One of my best memories ever: @cma Fest, back when it was Fan Fair [sic],” Billy began in his caption, alongside an old photo of him cradling a then-toddler Miley in addition to pages from a poem. “That’s @mileycyrus and me, surrounded by thousands of incredible fans at the fairgrounds. The next day, someone handed me this picture, and I wrote that poem right then on the bus.”

The “Butterfly Fly Away” crooner also pointed to Miley’s success as a musician, noting that he is “incredibly proud of her.”

Billy Ray Cyrus posts a picture with Miley and says how proud she is of her and that Miley is a survivor and a true artist. He also used “Flowers” for the post ✨ pic.twitter.com/X0QMYIIY5l — MileyUpdates | Fan Account (@MileyUpdates) June 7, 2024

“She’s a survivor and a true artist,” Billy continued, before adding, “She learned early on to love and appreciate the fans who make everything possible.”

In addition to Miley’s artistry, the “Achy Breaky Heart” hitmaker added that they “both cherish the connection we have with our fans and are grateful for every single one of you! Hope you all have a great Friday! Now rock the country!!!”

Billy shares Miley as well as Noah, Brandi, Trace and Braison Cyrus with his ex-wife, Tish Cyrus. Following the ex-spouses’ divorce in 2022, Billy married his current wife, Firerose, in 2023, while Tish married her new husband, Dominic Purcell, that year.

Miley and Billy had a close father-daughter bond throughout their careers. Most fans remember their on-screen banter and sweet moments in Hannah Montana, when Miley played Miley Stewart and Billy played her dad, Robby Stewart.

Since Billy and Tish moved on with their respective spouses, multiple outlets reported that a rift formed between Miley and her dad. However, neither of them has publicly addressed the rumors.

Aside from Miley and Billy, Noah, 24, was also rumored to be feuding with her mom after it was revealed that Noah previously dated Dominic before he married Tish. However, Noah recently shut down the speculation by sharing a birthday tribute to Tish.