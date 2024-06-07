 Billy Ray Cyrus Shares Throwback Photo With Miley Amid Rumored Rift – Hollywood Life

Billy Ray Cyrus Reflects on ‘Best’ Memory With Daughter Miley Amid Rumored Estrangement

Billy shared a throwback photo of Miley when she was just a toddler, calling it 'one of [his] best memories ever.'

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
June 7, 2024 3:54PM EDT
Miley Cyrus and Billy Ray Cyrus
Minnie Mouse, Miley Cyrus, Billy Ray Cyrus and family 'High School Musical 2' film premiere, Anaheim, America - 14 Aug 2007 Minnie Mouse, Miley Cyrus, Billy Ray Cyrus and family World Premiere of 'High School Musical 2' at Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California on August 14, 2007 . Anaheim, California Photo ® Matt Baron/BEImages
(L-R) Billy Ray Cyrus, Miley Cyrus and Tish Cyrus arrive for the 61st annual Grammy Awards held at Staples Center in Los Angeles on February 10, 2019.Grammy Awards 2019, Los Angeles, California, United States - 10 Feb 2019
Miley Cyrus,Tish Cyrus, Billy Ray Cyrus. Miley Cyrus, from left, Tish Cyrus and Billy Ray Cyrus arrive at MusiCares Person of the Year honoring Dolly Parton, at the Los Angeles Convention Center 2019 MusiCares Person of the Year - Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 08 Feb 2018
Image Credit: Getty Images

Billy Ray Cyrus is reflecting on “one of [his] best memories ever.” The 62-year-old country music singer shared a throwback photo of him and his daughter Miley Cyrus to Instagram amid their rumored family rift, and Billy couldn’t help but praise the 31-year-old “Flowers” hitmaker in his Friday, June 7, post.

“One of my best memories ever: @cma Fest, back when it was Fan Fair [sic],” Billy began in his caption, alongside an old photo of him cradling a then-toddler Miley in addition to pages from a poem. “That’s @mileycyrus and me, surrounded by thousands of incredible fans at the fairgrounds. The next day, someone handed me this picture, and I wrote that poem right then on the bus.”

The “Butterfly Fly Away” crooner also pointed to Miley’s success as a musician, noting that he is “incredibly proud of her.”

“She’s a survivor and a true artist,” Billy continued, before adding, “She learned early on to love and appreciate the fans who make everything possible.”

In addition to Miley’s artistry, the “Achy Breaky Heart” hitmaker added that they “both cherish the connection we have with our fans and are grateful for every single one of you! Hope you all have a great Friday! Now rock the country!!!”

Billy shares Miley as well as Noah, Brandi, Trace and Braison Cyrus with his ex-wife, Tish Cyrus. Following the ex-spouses’ divorce in 2022, Billy married his current wife, Firerose, in 2023, while Tish married her new husband, Dominic Purcell, that year.

Miley and Billy had a close father-daughter bond throughout their careers. Most fans remember their on-screen banter and sweet moments in Hannah Montana, when Miley played Miley Stewart and Billy played her dad, Robby Stewart.

Since Billy and Tish moved on with their respective spouses, multiple outlets reported that a rift formed between Miley and her dad. However, neither of them has publicly addressed the rumors.

Aside from Miley and Billy, Noah, 24, was also rumored to be feuding with her mom after it was revealed that Noah previously dated Dominic before he married Tish. However, Noah recently shut down the speculation by sharing a birthday tribute to Tish.

