Travis Kelce Sweetly Sings Taylor Swift’s ‘Love Story’ at Vegas Party After Returning From Australia

Travis Kelce can’t get enough of Taylor Swift‘s music. After going to his girlfriend’s Eras Tour in Australia, Travis, 34, flew to Las Vegas to party with his Kansas City Chiefs teammates, and Taylor’s beloved song “Love Story” came on at the club which got the tight end up on his feet pumping his fists. Travis was standing in front of DJ Marshmello who played the iconic song, as Travis danced and sang along to the chorus. The Super Bowl champion twirled a napkin in the air and jumped up and down to the music. The epic moment was caught on camera by fans at the club and shared on Twitter on February 25.

While Taylor couldn’t party with Travis in Vegas, the couple did get to spend time during his two-day trip to Australia. Shortly after Travis arrived at Sydney, and Taylor enjoyed a day at the Sydney Zoo. Travis got to see Taylor’s first show on her Eras Tour in Sydney, during which the famous songwriter pointed at her beau during her performances to “Willow” and “Long Live.” She also changed the lyrics to her song “Karma” again to give the Chiefs player a shoutout. The biggest part of the whole night, though, was when Taylor and Travis were seen sharing a kiss after she closed out the show.

Travis took a private plane to Australia after his dad Ed Kelce basically confirmed that the NFL star was going to make it to Taylor’s tour in Sydney. “Well, look, we spoke after the Super Bowl, and I asked him, ‘Are you going to take off for Sydney?’ And he seemed keen,” Ed told The Sydney Morning Herald. “He said he’d really like to see Sydney and Singapore, but he wasn’t sure because he has commitments.” Taylor performed in Sydney from February 23 through February 26, and she’ll be in Singapore from March 2 through March 9.

Before Taylor had her shows in the Land Down Under, she got to support Travis at Super Bowl LVIII on February 11. The “Getaway Car” singer went on the field to greet Travis with a hug and kiss after the Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers. She also called the game “unbelievable” as Travis sweetly thanked her for traveling from Tokyo, Japan to Vegas to see the game. The couple later partied it up at a club where they kissed to “Love Story” and pointed at each other during “You Belong With Me,” which Taylor described as “the most romantic thing ever.”