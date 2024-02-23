 Taylor Swift Points to Travis Kelce During ‘Willow’ Performance – Hollywood Life

Taylor Swift Directly Points to Travis Kelce at ‘Eras Tour’ Concert: ‘That’s My Man’

While singing ‘Willow,’ Taylor appeared to motion to her boyfriend in the crowd during her first show in Sydney, Australia. 

February 23, 2024 1:30PM EST
Taylor Swift performing during her Eras Tour
Image Credit: Don Arnold/TAS24/[SOURCE] for TAS Rights Management

That’s her man! Taylor Swift appeared to point directly at her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, in the crowd during the first show of her Eras Tour in Sydney, Australia. While singing her song “Willow,” the 34-year-old pop super star motioned toward the 34-year-old football tight end. 

Countless social media users shared clips of the moment, which revealed that Swifties noticed the Grammy Award’s gesture and cheered for the happy couple. 

In another moment during the concert, the “Lover” singer also motioned toward her boyfriend while singing “Long Live,” according to fans, when she sang the lyric, “When they gave us our trophies.” Many believed this was a reference to Travis’ team the Kansas City Chiefs’ win at the 2024 Super Bowl. 

The biggest part of the whole night, though, was when Taylor and Travis were seen sharing a kiss after she closed out the show. In more fan-captured clips, the “You Belong With Me” hitmaker was spotted waving to the crowd before embracing her beau and kissing him as they walked away. The audience cheered upon seeing the sweet interaction. 

Travis’ attendance at Taylor’s Australia stop was up in the air earlier this week. Fans weren’t certain whether he was going to make the trek all the way from Kansas City to Sydney, but the athlete’s dad, Ed Kelce, teased that his son was “keen” on going. 

“Well, look, we spoke after the Super Bowl, and I asked him, ‘Are you going to take off for Sydney?’ And he seemed keen,” Ed told The Sydney Morning Herald on Tuesday, February 20. “He said he’d really like to see Sydney and Singapore, but he wasn’t sure because he has commitments.” The following day, Travis flew out to Australia via private jet. 

One day before taking the stage at Accor Stadium, Taylor was photographed by local news outlets on a date with Travis at the Sydney Zoo. 

Although Taylor’s romance took center stage during night 1 of her Sydney shows, another celebrity attended the concert: Katy Perry. The “E.T” singer, 39, came out to support Taylor and shared moments from the concert to her Instagram. 

“Got to see an old friend shine tonight,” the American Idol judge captioned her post. Despite their former feud, Katy was seen by everyone rocking out to Taylor’s hit single “Bad Blood,” which was rumored to have been inspired by their past drama. 

