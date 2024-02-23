Katy Perry Dances to ‘Bad Blood’ as She Watches Taylor Swift ‘Shine’ at Eras Tour in Sydney

It’s only mad love between Katy Perry and Taylor Swift! The American Idol judge, 39, enjoyed dancing and singing along to Taylor’s performance of “Bad Blood” during her Eras Tour concert in Sydney, Australia.

“Got to see an old friend shine tonight,” Katy captained an Instagram carousel post on Friday, February 23. The first slide featured a sweet selfie between her and the “Love Story” artist, 34. The rest of the gallery included videos of Taylor performing hits such as “You Belong With Me” and “Bad Blood,” during which Katy panned the camera over to show her hilarious facial expression while she sang along. Other snapshots displayed the “Firework” hitmaker’s outfit for the night: a black halter crop top with matching pants.

In social media videos shared by concertgoers on Thursday, February 22, Katy was seen swaying and belting out the lyrics to the famous track, which many speculated was inspired by her and Taylor’s past feud.

From 2014 to 2017, Taylor and Katy were embroiled in a tense dispute, which involved an incident with a group of backup dancers. After several years of back-and-forth snide comments and suggestions about one another, Katy clarified what actually happened during a 2017 interview on James Corden’s Late Late Show.

“OK, so there was, like, three backing dancers that went on tour with her tour, right?” The “Part of Me” singer explained. “And they asked me before they went on tour if they could go, and I was like, ‘Yeah, of course. I’m not on a record cycle and get the work, and she’s great and all that. But I will be on a record cycle probably in about a year. So, be sure to put a 30-day contingency in your contract, so you can get out if you want to join me when I say I’m going back on.’ So, that year came up, right? And I texted all of them because I’m very close with them, and I said, ‘Look, just FYI, I’m about to start. I want to put the word out there.’ They said, ‘OK, well we’re gonna go and talk to management about it.’ And they did, and they got fired.”

Katy also pointed out that she was ready to put the beef behind them, noting, “I’m ready for that BS to be done.”

“Now, there is the law of cause and effect. You do something, and there’s gonna be a reaction, and trust me, daddy, there’s gonna be a reaction,” the “I Kissed a Girl” hitmaker explained, before adding, “It’s all about karma, right? … I think, personally, that women together, not divided, and none of this petty bulls**t, women together will heal the world.”

In 2018, Katy revealed that Taylor had sent her an “actual olive branch.” The following year, Katy appeared in Taylor’s iconic music video for “You Need to Calm Down,” in which the “California Gurls” artist was dressed up as a giant hamburger and the “Karma” singer was a box of French fries. The two hugged in the scene.