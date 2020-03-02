Katy Perry Says She & Taylor Swift ‘Text A Lot’ As She Reveals They’re Still Working On Their Friendship

Katy Perry revealed some details about her and Taylor Swift mending their friendship after a six-year feud and admitted that there’s still work that needs to be done.

Katy Perry, 35, talked about her rekindled friendship with Taylor Swift, 30, who she had a very public six-year feud with, in a new interview with Australia’s Stellar magazine and admitted that although they speak on a regular basis, they’re not as close as they could be yet. “We don’t have a very close relationship because we are very busy, but we text a lot,” she said in the interview. “I was impressed by her documentary [Miss Americana] because I saw some self-awareness starting to happen and I saw a lot of vulnerability.”

The “Firework” singer went on to praise her former nemesis and the newfound voice she found that stands up for what she believes in even when it’s not pretty. “I was really excited for her to be able to show that to the world: that things aren’t perfect, they don’t have to be and it’s more beautiful when they aren’t,” she explained. “Even though it was difficult, it was important to make that appearance in the music video [ for Taylor’s 2019 song ‘You Need to Calm Down’] because people want people to look up to. We wanted it to be an example of unity. Forgiveness is important. It’s so powerful. If you can forgive your enemy, that’s amazing. As difficult as it is!”

Katy also admitted that she feels female artists, like her and Taylor, aren’t against each other as much as they used to be. “I actually haven’t seen a whole lot of change for female artists. Although, there’s more unity now – which has been great,” she said. “We used to be in our corners wondering if any of us liked each other. But it’s more of a safe place now.”

Katy and Taylor were friends in the first years of their successful careers, but things went awry sometime in 2014 after it was claimed that Katy had “stolen” some of Taylor’s backup dancers for her own tour. Although neither of them ever verbally bashed the other directly, they both had songs that were reportedly about each other and their feelings about their feud. Taylor’s was “Bad Blood” off her 2014 album 1989 and Katy’s was “Swish Swish” off her 2017 album Witness.

Things changed though when Katy sent Taylor an olive branch in May 2018, which she showed off in a video on social media, and the two prompted speculation that they reconciled. Katy went on to post an Instagram pic that showed a plate of cookies with “Peace At Last” written in icing on it on June 11, 2019 and wrote “feels good @taylorswift” in the caption. Taylor responded with hearts and the rest is history!