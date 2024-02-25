Travis Kelce & Patrick Mahomes Continue Super Bowl Win Celebration With ‘We Are the Champions’ Sing-a-Long in Vegas

Travis Kelce, 34, and Patrick Mahomes, 28, continued their Super Bowl win celebration at the XS nightclub at Wynn in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday night and even took part in a sing-a-long. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end and quarterback joined music producer/DJ Marshmello and sang Queen‘s 1977 mega hit song, “We Are the Champions” and looked like they were having a great time. In videos filmed at the club, the athletes can be seen belting out the lyrics while encouraging fellow clubgoers to join them.

Travis was wearing a yellow and black patterned button-down short-sleeved top and pants while Patrick wore a mostly black and white graphic T-shirt and pants. The latter also wore a black backwards cap and sunglasses. They both also sprayed the crowd with champagne at one point as they thoroughly enjoyed the fun party.

In addition to playing “We Are the Champions,” Marshmello played Travis’ girlfriend Taylor Swift‘s hit song “Love Story.” The supportive beau flashed a lot of smiles and jammed to the popular tune as the crowd cheered. Before the club party, both Travis and Patrick also had a brunch party at LAVO at The Palazzo.

Travis and Patrick’s Vegas partying comes after the former took a two-day trip to Australia to visit Taylor during her Eras Tour. In addition to attending Taylor’s concert, he and the talented songwriter enjoyed a day at the zoo. They were also seen enjoying time on a boat after she performed to an enthusiastic crowd.

travis kelce and love story always hits pic.twitter.com/aC2ERWiHes — morgan 🪩⸆⸉ (@goldcnstaylor) February 25, 2024

Taylor supported Travis, whom she’s been dating since last summer, weeks before the Australia part of her tour when she attended the Super Bowl in Las Vegas. The excited star brought along her family and some friends, including Blake Lively, when she cheered on Travis and his teammates at the big game. After the Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers, she went out on the field to greet Travis with a hug and kiss. She also called the game “unbelievable” as he sweetly thanked her for traveling from Japan to get there.