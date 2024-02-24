Taylor Swift Changes ‘Karma’ Lyrics Once Again for Travis Kelce in Sydney: Watch

Taylor Swift, 34, once again changed a line in her song “Karma” to mention her Kansas City Chiefs tight end boyfriend Travis Kelce. The athlete, 34, attended her Eras Tour show in Sydney, Australia on Friday and his excited reaction was filmed after the singer sang, “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs coming straight home to me.” He waved his hands up in the air as he smiled and looked over at the beauty on stage.

Travis wore a turquoise patterned T-shirt and matching shorts with white sneakers during the outing. His facial hair was shorter than it was during the recent Super Bowl and he appeared relaxed as he greeted Taylor’s fans and even traded friendship bracelets with them.

aww you can see his smile when she says it 🤭 pic.twitter.com/SDBsDS9nx8 — 𝒦𝓇𝒾𝓈𝓉𝑒𝓃⸆⸉ 🤍 (@perfectlyfine89) February 24, 2024

Taylor and Travis’ latest cute concert moment comes after they made headlines for another now viral moment on stage. The talented songwriter seemed to point at the NFL star when she sang the line, “That’s my man,” during her song “Willow” at her first Sydney show. According to fans, she also pointed to him when she sang the lyric, “When they gave us our trophies,” likely referring to his recent Super Bowl win, in her song “Long Live,” and they shared a sweet kiss after the show.

Travis arrived in Australia, where Taylor is currently playing several shows, to visit with her this week. After the quick trip, he is now headed back to the U.S., where he plans to meet up with his Chiefs teammates in Las Vegas, NV, on Saturday, according to TMZ. It’s unclear exactly when he plans on meeting up with his girlfriend again, but the lovebirds have seemed to support each other as much as possible since they started dating in the summer.

When Travis isn’t traveling to see Taylor, he’s celebrating his Super Bowl win. The professional football player partied with his teammates as well as Taylor the night of their big win on February 11. He then enjoyed a victory parade in the team’s hometown of Kansas City, MO, where he gave memorable speeches and sang songs, before tragedy struck with a shooting that sadly killed one parade attendee.