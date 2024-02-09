‘Hannah Montana’ Alum Emily Osment Reacts to Miley Cyrus’ Grammy Wins: Watch

Emily Osment couldn’t be prouder of Miley Cyrus for winning Record of the Year at the 2024 Grammy Awards — which was prophesied in Hannah Montana! Emily, 31, spoke to Entertainment Tonight on February 8 and revealed fans have been sending her a clip from the Disney Channel series of Miley’s character, Miley Stewart, predicting that she’d win that exact Grammy Award one day. In the scene from season 4, Miley is supposed to be working on her new album, but instead she writes a hypothetical acceptance speech for winning Record of the Year and shows it to Emily’s character, her BFF Lilly Truscott.

“The amount of people who have sent me that,” Emily told ET about the clip, which has gone viral on social media following Miley’s real-life win at the Grammys on February 4. “I watched the recap of the Grammys but I wasn’t able to watch it live, so I kind of didn’t really know what was going on or why so many people were sending me that,” she added.

Emily said it’s “amazing” that Miley took home Record of the Year at the 2024 Grammys, and joked that she’s “involved” in the honor, since they shared a scene on television that predicted the moment over 13 years ago.

this hannah montana clip finally became relevant pic.twitter.com/46eifJdTvR — popculture (@notgwendalupe) February 5, 2024

In the interview, Emily also addressed whether or not she’d return for a Hannah Montana reboot. “I don’t know if my knees can take another five years of a sitcom,” the actress joked. “I think I’m too old now!”

“I love those guys,” Emily added about her former co-stars, which includes Miley’s dad Billy Ray Cyrus. “I just talked to Mitchel [Musso] yesterday actually,” Emily shared. “We all still stay in contact. And I’m so proud of her [Miley].”

Miley actually won two awards at the Grammys this year. She walked away with trophies for Best Pop Solo Performance and Record of the Year for her 2023 hit song “Flowers.” During her acceptance speech for the latter award, Miley thanked several people in her life, including her mom Tish Cyrus, her sister, Brandi Cyrus, and her boyfriend Maxx Morando, who were all at the show to support her.

Before she was a 2x Grammy winner, Miley was the lead star of Hannah Montana which aired on Disney Channel from 2006 to 2011. The series shot Miley into worldwide fame and changed her life forever. Back in 2020, Miley said she’d “love” to reboot the show, but the timing has to be right.

“You know when something like a good vintage t-shirt, enough time has to go by for it to be good again? It goes through a period where it’s bad because it’s old, but then it’s so old it’s good again. That’s why we have to wait,” she said in a Capital FM interview. “Hannah [Montana] is like a fine wine. We gotta wait until she’s ready.”