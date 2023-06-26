Emily Osment Engaged: ‘Hannah Montana’ Star Shows off Ring From Jack Anthony

Lilly Truscott is getting married! Emily Osment, who played Hannah Montana's BFF on the Disney series, revealed her boyfriend, Jack Anthony, proposed!

June 26, 2023 3:00PM EDT
Emily Osment 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, Arrivals, The Barker Hangar, Santa Monica, Los Angeles, USA - 27 Feb 2022
Image Credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock for SAG Awards

“This magical, beautiful, kaleidoscope of a person asked me to marry him this weekend,” wrote Emily Osment on June 25, sharing the good news that her longtime love, Jack Anthony, popped the question while they were out on a trek at California’s Yosemite National Park. Emily, 31, showed off the ring, a beautiful square-cut diamond set beside a round green gemstone. She also shared two buttons featuring her and Jack as children, the words “Will you marry me?” and “Yes!” above their heads.

“I did not know life could be this sweet or I could ever be this deliriously happy,” wrote the sister of Haley Joel Osment. “I am so proud of the life we have built together and the people we have become over the last few years. This love is so big and so uniquely ours, and I know it can do anything. I am so honored to stand next to you every day. I love you, Jack.”

Friends of the Hannah Montana alum chimed in the comments section. “I LOVE LOVE LOVE LOVE LOVE this!!!!” wrote Emily’s Pretty Smart costar Gregg Sulkin. “Congrats Emily!” added her Spy Kids costar, Daryl Sabara. “So happy for you,” wrote Allison Janney. “CONGRATULATIONS,” wrote both Katherine McNamara and Iain Armitage, the latter of which stars alongside Emily in Young Sheldon. “Congrats, lovers,” wrote Katherine McNamara, echoing the many, many comments from fans happy for their love.

Emily at the 2022 SAG Awards (David Fisher/Shutterstock for SAG Awards)

Emily and Jack have kept their relationship out of the spotlight for the most part. In early 2023, she shared a photo of them together. “love you forever, jacko,” she captioned the black-and-white photo. In March, she shared a picture of her snuggled up against her future husband.

“National Jack Day!” she wrote in celebration. “Happy Birthday to the absolute best. He walks into each day with kindness and silliness and a lust for life. We should all be a little more like him. send him love today for he is pure magic. I love you!”

It’s unclear if Miley Cyrus is invited to the wedding, but judging by how warmly she reconnected with Emily in 2020, it’s not out of the question. “On and off screen, she’s a bada– best friend,” Miley said during her short-lived Instagram Live talks show, BRIGHT MINDED: Live With Miley.”Whether for Hannah or Miley, she’s always there for her.”

