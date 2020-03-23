Miley Cyrus Reunites With ‘Hannah Montana’ Bestie Emily Osment On Her Instagram Talk Show

Miley Cyrus and Emily Osment just had ‘the reunion of the decade’ — and they didn’t even need to leave their homes. The former co-stars reflected on cute memories from their time together on ‘Hannah Montana.’

It felt like fans had the best of both worlds when Miley Cyrus, 27, and Emily Osment, 28, reunited to reminisce on their Hannah Montana days! Emily was the special guest for the March 23 episode of Miley’s Instagram Live show, BRIGHT MINDED: Live With Miley, which she launched in response to the coronavirus outbreak. “You are gonna be shooketh,” Miley teased to Monday’s viewers, before Emily popped up on the screen. “This is the reunion of the decade! My BFF that shared the screen with me for the last 15 years.”

“On and off screen she’s a bada– best friend,” Miley continued. “Whether for Hannah or Miley, she’s always there for her.” Between 2006-2011, Emily played Miley/Hannah’s best friend Lilly Truscott (or Lola Luftnagle, depending on the situation) on Hannah Montana. Miley was pumped to share the screen with her original BFF once again, because she even printed throwback photos of them together!

The first photo showed Emily (dressed as Lola) “sanitizing” Miley (transformed into Disney Channel pop star Hannah Montana). It was the perfect photo to share, considering the world’s obsession with hand sanitizer and hygiene amidst its current health pandemic. Miley poked lighthearted fun at this, saying, “There’s a theory the show predicted everything that was going to happen in life.” Miley also couldn’t help but joke about Hannah’s push for tutus and peplums, and Lola’s affinity for vests. Meanwhile, Emily admitted that she had a “hard time” remembering what year they even filmed that scene, or what “was happening.”

Next up was a photo of Miley and Emily as young teens with their arms wrapped around one another. “This was our first day of like really hanging out,” Miley shared, while the next photo documented another “first”: their first day of press for Hannah Montana! “My teeth had pretty much all decided to fall out like a month before,” Miley joked.

It has been nearly a decade since Hannah Montana aired its last episode, and it’s clear that Miley and Emily haven’t lost their close rapport! Miley’s Instagram has transformed into one big Hannah Montana throwback as of late as she quarantines herself. The “Malibu” singer shared an old clip from the Disney show on March 15, under which she pleaded with fans to stay “HUMAN” while “preparing for social distancing.” Miley proves that you can certainly be civil — and even social — while following CDC guidelines by social distancing.