Haley Joel Osment Makes Rare Red Carpet Appearance With Sister Emily Osment At SAG Awards

It’s a family night out! Talented siblings Haley Joel Osmont and Emily Osment were side by side at the SAG Awards, looking handsome & stunning!

Child star Haley Joel Osment, 33, is all grown up and accompanying his sister, Emily Osment, to the SAG Awards. The pair were all smiles on the red carpet in Santa Monica, California, and fans were quick to express their shock that these two are related! Their resemblance was certainly uncanny, as the brother-sister duo smiled for the cameras while posing at the SAGs, alongside their The Kominsky Method cast members. Emily stunned in a high-slit, strapless black gown that featured a feather detailing at the neckline and through the bodice. She accessorized with matching black feathered pumps and a dark smokey eye. The former Hannah Montana star’s blonde hair was chopped in a short bob that was perfectly coiffed.

Haley Joel Osment was dressed to the nines, alongside his sis, in a dapper suit. The Sixth Sense star rocked some facial hair, as well, which made this rare appearance from the child actor even more shocking! For those who don’t know, the Osment siblings are costars and respectively portray Theresa and Robby on The Kominsky Method, which was nominated at the SAG Awards for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series. In addition to striking silly poses together for the cameras, the two also took some pics with their other costars, including Paul Reiser, Sarah Baker, and Melissa Tang.

Just several weeks ago, Haley made another rare appearance on Celebrity Wheel Of Fortune, this time, shaving off his long locks and scuff for a clean shaven look. Competing against against Curtis Stone and Tatyana Ali, Haley ended up winning the competition, donating over $140,000 to Los Angeles Regional Food Bank. Recall, the 33-year-old actor rose to fame in 1999 at the age of 11, when he starred alongside Bruce Willis in The Sixth Sense. Haley was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for his performance and was the second youngest actor to ever receive the honor.

The actor took a break from stardom in his teenage years and enrolled at NYU Tisch School of the Arts to get a college education. He returned to the industry in 2014 as the lead Ed Cole in Sex Ed, and went on to in the Will Ferrell and Adam McKay-produced comedy melodrama miniseries The Spoils of Babylon and The Spoils Before Dying, as well as Kevin Smith’s first two films of his True North Trilogy, Tusk and Yoga Hosers. Haley went on to join his sister, Emily, in the world of television, holding a a recurring role in season 4 of HBO’s Silicon Valley, Amazon’s The Boys and the Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg produced Hulu series Future Man. Currently, he can be seen in The Kominsky Method alongside his sister, as Robby.