Haley Joel Osment Has Meltdown At Airport Before Police Are Called: ‘I’ll Destroy You’

Haley Joel Osment reportedly caused quite a scene when he started yelling at an American Airlines gate agent in the Las Vegas airport after not being able to get on an already full flight.

Yikes! Haley Joel Osment, 29, got so upset about missing a flight out of Las Vegas on Feb. 4 that he got into an American Airlines gate agent’s face at the airport and screamed causing such a ruckus that the cops were called to the scene, according to TMZ. The actor who is most known for his work in The Sixth Sense, was put on standby for a morning flight on Feb. 5 but when he showed up at 7 AM, the flight was already full, which set him off and he started swearing at the agent but left before the cops showed up. That wasn’t the end of the debacle, however! Haley went back to the same agent an hour later and got even rowdier by yelling, “I’ll destroy you!,” a witness told the outlet. The police responded to that one too but Haley once again left the area before they arrived.

Haley’s aggression about missing the flight may have something to do with returning to get back in time for his shooting schedule of his new film Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile. Although he’s clearly remembered for his child acting, Haley has acted in various projects throughout his teens and adulthood, including a recurrent role on HBO’s Silicon Valley.

Despite his steady acting career, Haley’s made headlines for personal issues in the past such as his arrest for a DUI in 2006. The incident happened after he got into a one car automobile accident which caused him to break a rib and hurt his shoulder. In addition to having a .05 percent blood alcohol content while under the legal drinking age of 21, he was charged with the possession of marijuana while driving.

HollywoodLifers, are you surprised by Haley’s outburst at the airport? Let us know!