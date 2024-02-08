Billy Ray Cyrus & Tish Cyrus’ Relationship Timeline: From Starting a Big Family to Their Divorce

View gallery Image Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Billy Ray Cyrus and Tish Cyrus-Purcell’s past marriage turned into a rollercoaster during their last decade together. After filing for divorce from the “Achy Breaky Heart” hitmaker, the film producer officially split from him in 2022. Both have moved on with new relationships, with Tish marrying her husband, Dominic Purcell, and Billy marrying his wife, Firerose.

Following the ex-spouses’ divorce, drama seemingly ensued among the Cyrus children. Billy Ray and Tish share Miley, Noah, Brandi, Trace and Braison Cyrus, and fans are speculating that a few of the siblings may have had a falling out.

Scroll down to review Tish and Billy Ray’s entire romance from the beginning to the end.

1991

Tish met the then-rising country music star in 1991 at a club shortly after he divorced his first wife, Cindy Smith. At the time, Billy Ray was reportedly homeless and struggling to break into the industry.

1992

In November 1992, Tish and Billy Ray welcomed their eldest daughter, Miley. That year, Billy Ray also welcomed his son Christopher Cody with another woman named Kristin.

1993

Just days after Christmas, Tish and Billy got married in December 1993 in their Tennessee home. The recording artist then adopted Tish’s children, Brandi and Braison.

1994

Tish and Billy welcomed their son Braison in May 1994.

2000

In January 2000, the then-spouses welcomed Noah.

2006

Billy Ray and Miley were both cast in Hannah Montana. During Tish’s 2024 “Call Her Daddy” interview, the Hopetown Entertainment president claimed she had encouraged her ex-husband to take on the Disney Channel role so that their whole family could live together while he and Miley worked on set.

2010

Billy Ray filed for divorce from Tish in 2010. The duo released a statement at the time, which reportedly read, “As you can imagine, this is a very difficult time for our family. We are trying to work through some personal matters. We appreciate your thoughts and prayers.”

That year, rumors surfaced claiming that Tish had an affair with Poison rocker Bret Michaels, but he vehemently denied the speculation. Eventually, Billy Ray and Tish reconciled and called off their divorce by 2011.

2011

In 2011, Billy Ray shocked the world when he claimed that Hannah Montana “destroyed [his] family” during an interview with GQ. However, he later retracted the statement and declared on The View that he “dropped the divorce.”

“I want to put my family back together,” he said. “Things are the best they’ve ever been. … I feel like I got my Miley back in a way. I feel like we are the daddy and daughter that we were before Hannah Montana happened.”

2013

Just two years later, Tish filed for divorce from Billy. Both said in respective statements to PEOPLE that the situation was a “personal matter” and claimed they were figuring out how to move forward. A month later, the pair called off their divorce again, and they opened up about their decision in a statement obtained by PEOPLE.

“We both woke up and realized we love each other and decided we want to stay together,” Tish and Billy Ray said. “We both went into couples therapy, something we haven’t done in 22 years of being together, and it’s brought us closer together and really opened up our communication in amazing ways. … Tish also said marriage can be really hard, especially after 22 years of being in entertainment. We’ve had rough times, but we both realized we didn’t want to be another statistic and wanted to make it work.”

2015

Tish and Billy attended the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards with their kids to support Miley, making the evening the perfect family event.

2018

Tish celebrated her and Billy Ray’s 25th wedding anniversary shortly after Miley tied the knot with now-ex-husband Liam Hemsworth.

“25 years ago today @billyraycyrus and I stood in our living room in Franklin [Tennessee] and said ‘I Do.’ I would definitely say everything has come full circle!” she captioned an Instagram post at the time.

2022

Tish and Billy Ray permanently split and broke the news to the world in a joint statement, per PEOPLE.

“It is after 30 years, five amazing children and a lifetime of memories, we have decided to go our separate ways — not with sadness, but with love in our hearts,” their statement read. “We have grown up together, raised a family we can be so proud of, and it is now time to create our own paths. We will always be family and look forward to a continued and loving shared experience as friends and parents.”