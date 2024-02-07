Miley Cyrus Reveals Whether She Was ‘Kidding’ or Not About Having No Underwear at the Grammys

View gallery Image Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Miley Cyrus might have gone commando to the 2024 Grammy Awards on February 4. While on stage accepting the Record of the Year award for her hit song “Flowers,” Miley, 31, gave shoutouts to her team, some of her family members, and more, before she delivered a hilarious final line about her lack of panties. “I don’t think I’ve forgotten anyone, but I might’ve forgotten underwear. Bye!” she said, as the entire audience cheered and laughed.

During the rest of her speech, Miley talked about how grateful she was that she won one of the biggest awards of the night.

“This award is amazing, but I really hope that it doesn’t change anything because my life was beautiful yesterday,” she said. “Not everyone in the world will get a Grammy, but everyone in this world is spectacular. So please don’t think that this is important, even though it’s very important.”

Miley went on to thank her team, her mom, Tish Cyrus, her sister, Brandi Cyrus, and her boyfriend, Maxx Morando, who were all at the award show to support her. Miley did not mention her dad, Billy Ray Cyrus, in her speech.

Two days later, the “Plastic Hearts” artist clarified that she was, in fact, wearing underwear at the Grammys. She wrote via X (previously Twitter), “PS I was only kidding … I had on matching custo @gucci panties [sic].”

The former Hannah Montana star took home her first two Grammys in her career on Sunday night. In addition to winning Record of the Year, Miley also won Best Pop Solo Performance for “Flowers.” She accepted the latter award from Mariah Carey and gushed over the superstar on stage in that moment.

Miley also performed “Flowers” during the award show. “Why are y’all acting like y’all don’t know this song?” she said to the audience while performing the chart-topping song on stage. Later in the performance, Miley paused and yelled out, “I just won my first GRAMMY!!” as the audience cheered for her.

Miley released “Flowers” in January 2023 as the lead single to her eighth studio album, Endless Summer Vacation. Many listeners believe the song is about her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth, but she’s never confirmed or denied the theory. When asked about whether or not the song is about her ex, Miley told British Vogue, “I never need to be a master at the craft of tricking an audience,” the singer said with a shrug. “It will set itself on fire all by itself.”