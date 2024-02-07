Morgan Wade Breaks Her Silence on Rumored Feud With Kyle Richards in Rare Statement

View gallery Image Credit: Jason Davis/Getty Images for Americana Music Association

No beef here! Morgan Wade, 29, made sure to clear the air regarding rumors that her friendship with Kyle Richards, 55, is on the rocks. The country music sensation took to Instagram on February 6 to share a photo with The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star and detailed their friendship status in the caption. “P.S. I am not fighting with @kylerichards18,” Morgan captioned the snapshot with Kyle taken at the Country Music Hall of Fame.

It wasn’t long before the reality star jumped into the conversation via Instagram Stories. Kyle decided to re-share the photo with the “Wilder Days” songstress and put the friendship breakup rumors to bed. “It was a slow news week apparently,” the reality TV personality penned in the re-post, along with a shrug emoji. The two besties were also spotted together at Morgan’s recent concert held at the Country Music Hall of Fame on February 3, as reported by TMZ.

Kyle’s attendance at the concert took place just two days after she shared an update on her relationship with Morgan via an interview with Page Six. “We’re all good,” she told the outlet while out in Los Angeles on February 1. The speculation that their friendship had ended began after Morgan deleted all of her Kyle content from Instagram days prior. “She’s got new [music] coming out. It’s very common for artists to do that,” Kyle explained. “That didn’t mean anything.”

Not only has the mother-of-four made headlines for her close relationship with the hitmaker, but she also made headlines for “liking” a post about “micro cheating” this week. A fan account spotted the “like” on February 5 and pointed out that the original post was shared in November 2023. Kyle “liked” the post that listed off certain acts that could be considered smaller forms of cheating. Many were shocked by her “like” as she is currently separated from her husband, Mauricio Umansky, 53.

The real estate mogul and his wife of nearly 30 years announced their relationship’s rough patch in July 2023 after reports claimed that they had divorced. Kyle and the Bravo hubby released a statement via Instagram to diffuse the divorce rumors on July 3, 2023. They reassured fans that neither of them had done any “wrongdoing” and that they would do their best to “work through our issues privately.” The difficulties in their marriage have been a major talking point on the current season of RHOBH, which airs every Wednesday on Bravo. Fans can also stream the show the next day on Peacock.