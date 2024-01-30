Morgan Wade Deletes All Photos of Kyle Richards From Social Media

Not a trace of Kyle Richards, 54, can be found on her “very good friend” Morgan Wade‘s Instagram account, fans have discovered. The “Wilder Days” singer, 29, appears to have scrubbed her account of all the fun girls trip vacation memories and other selfies she shared with the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, and as of January 30, 2024, only two promotional posts related to live shows remained on the account. One of the remaining posts was shared one week ago, and promotes various Crossing State Lines tour dates, and the other post, shared in November of 2023, plugs a future series of appearances during Alanis Morissette’s “Triple Moon” tour with Joan Jett in July.

Morgan, whom Kyle has denied having romantic involvement with, has been the topic of relationship rumors since the reality TV star’s marital issues with estranged husband Mauricio Umansky. The pair sent speculation into overdrive when Kyle and Morgan attended Kathy Hilton‘s Christmas party together in December.

Kyle, however, pushed back on the intensifying rumors of a romance with Morgan, telling paps in July of 2023 that they’re just BFFs. “We are very good friends,” she told a reporter, per Page Six. When asked if speculation the pals are dating is all “just a rumor,” she responded, “yes.”

In any case, fans flooded to Twitter (X) to essentially react to the removal of Kyle’s photos. “Kyle removed Morgan as well,” remarked a fan, noting that the mom of three had also removed the most recent posts with Morgan. “They broke up?” wondered a second X user, while a third was more cynical. “Well, I saw that coming from a mile away….” they commented on a screenshot of Morgan’s newly scrubbed account.

Kyle first announced she and Mauricio were parting ways in July of 2023. “In regards to the news that came out about us today … any claims regarding divorcing are untrue,” they wrote in a joint statement via social media. “However, yes, we have had a rough year. The most challenging one of our marriage. But we both love and respect each other tremendously. There has been no wrongdoing on anyone’s part, [sic].”

In August, Kyle and Morgan turned up the heat in the hitmaker music video for “Fall In Love With Me,” with Mauricio reacting via social media. “So good,” he wrote, alongside a row of flame emojis.