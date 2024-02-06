Kyle Richards ‘Likes’ an Instagram Post About ‘Micro Cheating’ Amid Mauricio Umansky Split

Kyle Richards, 55, and her estranged husband, Mauricio Umansky, 53, have been on the rocks since news of their “rough year” made headlines last summer. Most recently, online sleuths pointed out that The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star “liked” an Instagram post from November 2023 about “micro cheating.” The 55-year-old’s latest Instagram “like” also comes amid rumors that her friendship with Morgan Wade had hit a rough patch.

The Instagram post was shared by a fan account on February 5 and had fans in a frenzy. “Kyle liked this post about ‘micro cheating,'” the fan penned in the caption, along with several side-eye emojis. In the original post, shared by SameekshaEdits in November 2023, the account listed several acts as “micro cheating.” Some of the acts listed included: “Secretly messaging someone. Deleting messages. Complaining about your partner to other people. Maintaining contact with your exes or people you used to talk to,” and more.

Although neither Kyle or Mauricio have admitted to any alleged “cheating” the couple has been separated since July 2023. At the time, several reports claimed that the longtime Bravo duo had divorced, however, they quickly took to Instagram to shutdown those rumors on July 3, 2023. “There has been no wrongdoing on anyone’s part,” they wrote in their statement. “Although we are in the public eye, we ask to be able to work through our issues privately. While it may be entertaining to speculate, please don’t create false stories to fit a further salacious narrative.”

Additionally, Kyle’s close friendship with Morgan, 29, sparked romance rumors amid the mother-of-four‘s split from Mauricio. Kyle has continuously denied having a romantic relationship with the country singer, however, speculation continues online. Not only has the 29-year-old been featured on Kyle’s Instagram, but Morgan has also appeared in several episodes of Season 13 of RHOBH. The “Wilder Days” songstress even joined the brunette beauty during a trip to a tattoo shop and allowed Kyle to put some new ink on her.

Most recently, Morgan wiped her Instagram clean of any Kyle content at the end of January. Now, the singer’s social media account only features snapshots from her upcoming music project. A few days later, Kyle spoke to Page Six about why Morgan deleted their photos together. “We’re all good,” she confirmed to the reporter on February 1. “[She’s got new music] coming out. It’s very common for artists to do that. That didn’t mean anything.”