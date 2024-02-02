Kyle Richards Reveals Where She Stands With Morgan Wade After Falling Out Rumors

View gallery Image Credit: Jason Davis/Getty Images for Americana Music Association

Kyle Richards and Morgan Wade are “all good,” the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star confirmed. Despite rumors that the two had a falling out with their friendship, Kyle, 55, shut down the speculation, which arose after Morgan, 29, deleted photos of them from her social media.

“We’re all good,” the Halloween franchise actress recently told a videographer, according to Page Six. “[She’s got new music] coming out. It’s very common for artists to do that. That didn’t mean anything.”

Since several music artists tend to wipe their social media accounts clean before releasing new music, Morgan apparently followed suit with this practice. Nevertheless, many fans were convinced that they didn’t have a close relationship anymore.

“If Kyle Richards and Morgan Wade weren’t lovers, why did they both scrub their Instagrams of any trace of one another?” one X user (formerly Twitter) wrote.

Morgan and Kyle’s friendship has made headlines ever since the Bravo star and her estranged husband, Mauricio Umanksy, announced their shocking split last summer. The two ladies were seen frequently hanging out together, and fans wondered whether Kyle and Morgan were dating. The pals weren’t aloof to the incessant online comments, and they even played into them from time to time. However, Kyle has made it clear that they are only buddies and that they support each other.

If Kyle Richards and Morgan Wade weren’t lovers, why did they both scrub their instagrams of any trace of one another ? #RHOBH — Alexandra Martin (@wonderlandnalex) January 31, 2024

“Morgan and I are very close friends, we talk every day,” Kyle said in a confessional during a November 2023 episode of RHOBH. “Morgan is 100 percent herself. No excuses, no apologies and there was something very freeing about that to me. I’m someone who’s always so worried about everything being so together and perfect that I, honestly, was just taken by that.”

Meanwhile, Kyle and Mauricio’s split continues to make headlines as it plays out on her Bravo reality series. During a recent episode of RHOBH, Kyle was struggling to envision their future together because Mauricio, 53, was focusing on his relationship estate business.

“He has to say ‘yes’ to more things because the Agency is expanding so much,” Kyle explained. “So, I’m like, if we’re having an issue, why can’t you give that energy that you give to the company? .. If there’s not effort, we’re not going to end up together.”

The status of Mauricio and Kyle’s marriage was questioned multiple times over the past few months because the CEO of The Agency indicated that they weren’t divorcing, but they were, in fact, separated.

Although they’ve split, Kyle opened up about the difficulty in ending a relationship with someone she’s been with for nearly 30 years.

“I’ve been married almost my entire adult life. I don’t even know what life is without being with Mauricio,” the Bravolebrity said during an appearance on SiriusXM’s “Jeff Lewis Live,” adding that the separation is “hard. It’s painful. It’s scary.”