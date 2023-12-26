Bijou Phillips Enjoys ‘Most Needed’ Holiday Vacation After Danny Masterson Split & Prison Sentence

Bijou Phillips went on a holiday vacation as her estranged husband Danny Masterson serves 30 years in prison after being found guilty on two counts of rape. Bijou, 43, traveled to the Goldwynn Resort in the Bahamas and posted pictures and videos of herself lounging in a bikini on the beach on December 21. The actress and model hung out with her pal Billy Baldwin in one of the photos. “Having the most needed vacation ever! ⛱️🌊👙🎄☀️❤️,” Bijou wrote in her caption.

Bijou split from Danny, 47, in September after the That ’70s Show alum was sentenced to prison. The former couple was married for almost 12 years and welcomed their daughter, Fianna Francis, 9, in February 2014. Bijou stood by Danny’s side throughout his rape trial and until after he received his sentencing on September 7. She officially officially filed for divorce from Danny on September 19.

“Ms. Phillips has decided to file for divorce from her husband during this unfortunate time. Her priority remains with her daughter,” a statement read from Bijou’s lawyer, Peter A. Lauzon. “This period has been unimaginably hard on the marriage and the family. Mr. Masterson was always present for Ms. Phillips during her most difficult times of her life. Ms. Phillips acknowledges that Mr. Masterson is a wonderful father to their daughter.”

As part of the divorce, Bijou requested full legal and physical custody of Fianna, which Danny has since agreed to from prison. The model also reportedly requested for The Ranch actor to pay her attorney fees and requested that their assets be split. Furthermore, Bijou asked that her legal last name be restored to Phillips in the documents.

Before Danny was sentenced at the beginning of September, Bijou had written a letter to the judge in support of him, and she praised him as a father and husband. “I can say that Danny has literally been a life-saving partner to me,” she wrote in her letter, per The Underground Bunker. “We need him more than you can imagine.”