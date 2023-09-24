Is Danny Masterson in Prison? Sentence Details, Release Date & More

Image Credit: Shutterstock

Danny Masterson, 47, is best known for being a cast member on the sitcom, That ’70s Show, from 1998 until 2006, but in 2022, he was in the spotlight for a different reason. The actor was first accused of sexual assault back in 2017, but in 2020, he was arrested and charged with allegedly raping three women between the years, 2001 and 2003. He went on to have two trials, including a first trial in October 2022, and a retrial in April 2023, before he was ultimately found guilty on two counts of rape and sentenced to 30 years in prison, which includes 15 years for each count, in September 2023.

Find out more about Danny’s sentencing and his prison details below.

Is Danny Masterson in Prison?

Before he was sentenced, Danny, whose wife Bijou Phillips filed for divorce after his sentencing, stayed in L.A. County Men’s Central Jail for months. After his sentencing, which took place on September 7, 2023, he was taken back right away and was awaiting to be transferred to a California state prison, where he would serve both of his sentences, according to TMZ.

What Is Prison like for Danny Masterson?

Danny is under 24-hour video surveillance, and deputies come by his cell every 30 minutes to check on him, according to TMZ. The goal of the frequent check-ins is to see how his mental state is and to make sure he’s safe. If he shows any signs of mental distress or tells his team or a deputy about a mental health issue, he would be taken for a mental health exam right away, the outlet also reported. As far as how Danny feels after the sentencing, his lawyer Shawn Holley, told TMZ that he is “mentally strong and feels confident that his conviction will be overturned on appeal, based on his meetings with several top appellate attorneys.”

How many Years Was Danny Masterson sentenced to Prison?

LA Superior Court Judge Charlaine F. Olmedo sentenced Danny to a total of 30 years in prison, which includes two separate 15-year sentences for each count of rape. He will be serving them consecutively. The sentencing happened after the judge rejected a defense motion for a new trial and the sentence, itself, was the maximum allowed by law.

“Mr. Masterson, you are not the victim here. Your actions 20 years ago took away another person’s voice and choice. Your actions 20 years ago were criminal, and that is why you are here,” the judge said to Danny at the sentencing, per Variety.

What Will Danny Masterson’s Release Date Be?

Since he was served a total of 30 years in prison, Danny wouldn’t be released until around 2053, the year he’ll turn 77 years old. Due to the guidelines of his sentencing, Danny will be eligible for parole after 25 1/2 years, but he could remain in prison the rest of his life, depending on any changes that could happen between now and then.