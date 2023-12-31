 Danny Masterson: His Schedule for First Days of Prison Revealed – Hollywood Life

Danny Masterson: His Schedule for First Days in Prison Revealed

The actor will reportedly be watched closely at North Kern State Prison in Delano, CA and has to go through a process that could last 90 days.

December 31, 2023 12:18PM EST
Danny Masterson
Image Credit: Arlene Richie/Shutterstock

Danny Masterson, 47, entered North Kern State Prison in Delano, CA on Wednesday and he’s set to go through a process and be watched closely in the first 90 days, according to a new report. The actor, who was sentenced to 30 years to life for two counts of rape, reportedly has to go through a reception and classification process that could last the first 90 days, and will be in a group called privilege group U.

TMZ further reported that Danny’s group will have strict restrictions, including no family visits, limited entertainment access and no access to personal property. He also gets one phone call within the first week of entering the facility, and then for the remainder of his time in group U he only gets one call per month, according to the CA Department of Corrections.

Danny will apparently still have access to things like the yard and recreation services, but he won’t get his full prison privileges until the classification process has finished. Sources close to him told TMZ that he showed “exceptional strength of mind and spirit” during his time in the L.A. County jail, before he was transferred to North Kern, and he’s feeling hopeful about his chances of winning his appeal.

Danny’s transfer to prison comes after he was found guilty on the two counts of rape in September 2023. He was first accused of sexual assault back in 2017, but in 2020, he was arrested and charged with allegedly raping three women between the years, 2001 and 2003. He had two trials, including a first trial in October 2022, and a retrial in April 2023, before he was ultimately found guilty.

Danny’s first mugshot was released in December of 2023, after he was transferred to the state prison. He gave a slight smile to the camera as he sported a full beard and wore orange prison clothes, in the snapshot. At the time of his sentencing, Danny left behind his wife, Bijou Phillips, who later filed for divorce, and their daughter Fianna, 9.

