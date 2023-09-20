Bijou Phillips Requesting Spousal Support From Danny Masterson While He’s in Prison After Filing for Divorce

Image Credit: Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock

Bijou Phillips, 43, requested spousal support from Danny Masterson, 47, when she filed for divorce from the disgraced actor on Sept. 18, according to the court docs obtained by PEOPLE. In the filing, Bijou — who was married to the That ’70s Show star for 12 years — reportedly requested to “terminate the court’s ability to grant support” to Danny, was was sentenced to 30 years in prison on two counts of rape on Sept. 7. Bijou also wants full legal and physical custody of the former couple’s 9-year-old daughter, Fianna Francis, while Danny can have visitation rights, according to her divorce filing.

In addition, Bijou reportedly requested that Danny pay her attorney fees and that their assets get divided up by the court as separate property, per PEOPLE. Bijou’s divorce filing seemingly confirms that the exes did not have a prenup in place when their marriage ended. Bijou did not reveal her and Danny’s official separation date in the court docs that were filed Sept. 18, PEOPLE noted.

Bijou officially filed for divorce almost two weeks after Danny was sentenced to prison. “Ms. Phillips has decided to file for divorce from her husband during this unfortunate time,” her lawyer, Peter A. Lauzon, said in a statement to TMZ on Sept. 19. “Her priority remains with her daughter. This period has been unimaginably hard on the marriage and the family. Mr. Masterson was always present for Ms. Phillips during her most difficult times of her life. Ms. Phillips acknowledges that Mr. Masterson is a wonderful father to their daughter.”

Danny and Bijou, who are both Scientologists, showed a united front throughout Danny’s legal troubles that began back in 2017. Bijou stood by the actor when he went to trial on multiple rape charges and when he was found guilty of two of the charges in May 2023. However, she decided to call it quits on their marriage after Danny was sentenced to 15 years to life on each of the two counts of rape charges on Sept. 7 in Los Angeles. Bijou did not publicly speak on her longtime spouse’s sentencing.

The soon-to-be ex-husband and ex-wife were married in 2011 and later welcomed their only child in Feb. 2014. Exactly four days before Bijou’s filing, sources close to the matter told PEOPLE that Bijou allegedly had “no plans” to end her marriage to Danny. “She has had a very difficult time since the conviction,” the insider told the publication on Sept. 14. “She loves Danny and has no plans to file for divorce. She will be by his side for it all.”