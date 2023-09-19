Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner’s Messy Divorce Timeline: Everything to Know

Image Credit: Hahn Lionel/ABACA/Shutterstock

Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner’s divorce constantly made headlines for several months until they reached a settlement. The pair went back and forth over their prenuptial agreement, child support payments and custody of their children.

One of the most newsworthy incidents was when the Yellowstone alum claimed that Christine hadn’t vacated their home. Their prenuptial agreement, however, noted that she had 30 days to leave Kevin’s house, per TMZ. She was reportedly still living on the property with their kids until late July.

Why Did Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner Get a Divorce?

The former spouses split earlier this year after 18 years of marriage. Christine listed the official date of separation as April 11, 2023, in her divorce filing the following month. She also cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason behind their imminent divorce.

The Field of Dreams actor reportedly did not want a divorce, and his rep provided a statement to multiple outlets at the time of the duo’s divorce filing.

“It is with great sadness that circumstances beyond his control have transpired which have resulted in Mr. Costner having to participate in a dissolution of marriage action,” the rep said in a statement, per PEOPLE. “We ask that his, Christine’s, and their children’s privacy be respected as they navigate this difficult time.”

Kevin and Christine’s divorce proceedings hit several walls over the months following the pair’s separation. In June, Kevin claimed that Christine would not leave his home, despite the terms of their prenuptial agreement. Christine’s attorney, John Rydell, claimed that Kevin’s request for order sought “to kick Christine and their three children out of the house that the children have lived in for their entire lives.”

“Although the legal basis for Kevin’s request to kick his wife and children out of their home is all but nonexistent, this is still a matter of critical importance for Christine,” the attorney added, according to Insider. Shortly thereafter, a source told PEOPLE that Christine’s lawyer’s statement was “disingenuous” and that the actor went “above and beyond in providing Christine the necessary means to find a suitable place for her to move.”

Later that month, Christine requested $248,000 per month in child support from Kevin. The Dances With Wolves actor called the request “highly inflated and unsubstantiated,” according to court documents from his response in June. By July, Christine was ordered to vacate the compound she shared with Kevin. As a result, the Oscar winner increased his monthly child support payments to just over $51,000, which Christine called, “completely inappropriate.”

“Although Kevin has vast wealth and extraordinary income, he apparently expects his children to live far below his economic circumstances when they are with their mother,” Christine’s lawyer wrote at the time. In response, Kevin decreased the limit on Christine’s credit card later that month.

The former husband and wife then embarked on a weeks-long war, throwing out accusations against each other and disputing over topics such as who would keep household items, including silverware.

How Many Children Do Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner Have?

The pair shares three children together: sons Cayden and Hayes and daughter Grace. In addition to their kids, Kevin also shares children Annie, Lily and Joe with his ex-wife Cindy Silva and a son named Liam with his ex-girlfriend Bridget Rooney.

Did Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner Reach a Divorce Settlement?

Nearly five months after separating, Christine and Kevin reached a settlement in their divorce, according to TMZ. It wasn’t revealed, though, how much money the handbag designer would receive from the JFK actor.