Kevin Costner & Estranged Wife Christine Baumgartner Arrive To Depositions Amid Ongoing Divorce

The actor and his former spouse were photographed outside a location in Santa Barbara, CA as they arrived separately, over the weekend.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
August 20, 2023 12:15PM EDT
Kevin Costner, Christine Baumgartner
View gallery
Kevin Costner (2nd-L), who stars in the motion picture comedy "Swing Vote", attends the premiere of the film with his wife Christine (C) and his children Lily, Joe and Annie at El Capitan Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on July 24, 2008. Movie Premeire, Los Angeles, California - 25 Jul 2008
Kevin Costner's Wife Christine Baumgartner gets some LOVE therapy while shopping without her wedding ring at Loveworn in Santa Barbara Thursday. Christine went shopping at a surf shop, an art gallery and Loveworn clothing store before grabbing a smoothie in Hope Ranch. 04 May 2023 Pictured: Christine Baumgartner. Photo credit: Garrett Press / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA976926_015.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 27 Mar 2022
Image Credit: Shutterstock

Kevin Costner, 68, and his estranged wife Christine Baumgartner, 49, were seen arriving at a location in Santa Barbara, CA for depositions, amid their ongoing divorce, on Saturday. The former spouses were photographed arriving separately as they wore stylish outfits, during the outing. He wore a long-sleeved button-down white shirt, gray pants, and matching shoes, while she wore a red short-sleeved shirt, black pants, and strappy heels.

Both Kevin and Christine added sunglasses to their looks, and appeared relaxed before going into the building. The former was also reportedly spotted walking and chatting with his lawyer, Laura Wasser, at one point. It’s unclear how long they were inside the building for the appointment.

Kevin Costner, Christine Baumgartner
Kevin Costner and his estranged wife Christine at an event. (Jim Ruymen/UPI/Shutterstock)

Before the depositions, Kevin and Christine made headlines when it was reported that he accused her of “robbing him blind,” prior to their split. The talented star reportedly claimed that the designer purchased “personal items” and withdrew cash using credit cards from his “staff,” who run his household, in court documents obtained by Page Six.

It was also reported that Kevin “believes” that Christine “devised” this financial plan before she filed to for divorce on May 1. The documents said she allegedly displayed a “disturbing propensity in the last several months, both before and after separation, to take [Kevin’s] property without his knowledge or consent, especially since this case was filed.” One of the reported purchases was that she paid a criminal defense lawyer $25K from his separate property funds “without his knowledge.”

Kevin Costner, Christine Baumgartner
Kevin and Christine at another previous event. (Jim Ruymen/UPI/Shutterstock)

The documents further reportedly claimed that Christine “has no explanation” for the expense’s large sum, and she paid her divorce lawyer, Susan Wiesner, “on the credit card of an employee which is traditionally used for Costner family house charges and paid by [Kevin].” She also reportedly bought an “expensive vehicle” many “months” prior to the break up, which was considered to be “out of the ordinary,” as she and Kevin primarily leased their vehicles.

As Kevin and Christine, who were married in 2o04, continue to work out their divorce, they have been co-parenting their three children, Cayden, 16, Hayes, 14, and Grace, 13. Although they keep them out of the spotlight most of the time, there have been moments when they joined their parents on the red carpets of certain events. Kevin also has four other children, including Annie, 39, Lily, 37, Joe, 35, and Liam, 26, from previous relationships.

ad