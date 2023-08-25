Kevin Costner Alleges In New Docs He ‘Does Not Know For A Fact’ If Ex Christine Had An Affair

Kevin Costner revealed that he did not know for certain whether his wife Christine Baumgartner had an affair in new court documents, according to a report by People. The Field of Dreams star, 68, and his wife, 49, have been in a legal battle surrounding finances and child support amid their divorce. One of the new exhibits included Kevin’s responses to Christine’s lawyers asking about “expenses paid by you, or any person at your request or on your behalf, relating to any extramarital romantic relationships.”

In one of Kevin’s responses, he denied having had any affairs and also mentioned that he was unsure whether or not Christine did either. They said that he “does not know for a fact if [Christine] engaged in any ‘extramarital romantic relationships’ before separation and, if so, whether she spent any of his money or charged any expenses in furtherance of her affair(s) on credit cards he paid.”

The actor’s lawyers have objected to the request, saying that it’s “not relevant to the subject matter,” and that it’s “propounded only for purposes of harassment, is overbroad as to time period and subject matter, burdensome, oppressive and impermissibly compound,” according to the report.

Christine filed for divorce from the Dances With Wolves star after 18 years of marriage in May. Shortly after the split, “a longtime friend” told Page Six that Kevin didn’t cheat on Christine. “Kevin was very surprised by Christine’s actions, he obviously doesn’t want the divorce and he would take her back. It’s disappointing, he loves her and he loves his children,” they said.

Since the split, Kevin and Christine have been engaged in a few legal battles, including the handbag designer needing to vacate Kevin’s mansion. They also settled their custody battle back in July, when it was determined that the actor would need to pay about $129,000 per month in child support to his ex. They share three kids: Cayden, 16, Hayes, 14, and Grace, 13.

Despite the judge setting the terms of Kevin’s child support payments, the former couple has still been going back and forth about the terms of their divorce. They reportedly were sparring over different items in their shared Santa Barbara property in July. Both were also seen arriving in court to give depositions earlier in August.