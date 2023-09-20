Bijou Phillips Spotted Wearing Wedding Ring After Filing for Divorce From Danny Masterson

Image Credit: Jim Smeal/BEI/Shutterstock

Bijou Phillips wore her wedding ring from Danny Masterson as she went to a real estate office in Los Angeles on Tuesday, Sep. 19. The model, 43, filed for divorce from the actor the day before, weeks after he was sentenced to 30 years in prison, after being found guilty of two counts of rape. Bijou’s wedding band was still visible as she was out and about in the new photos, which you can see via TMZ.

Bijou was seen leaving a realtor’s office in Los Olivos, California. The outlet noted that she and Danny own a home and farmland in the county. The ring was noticeable as she clutched her large brown bag. She also sported a green top and jean skirt, as she walked out of the office.

The model filed for divorce from the actor two weeks after he was sentenced. Her lawyer Peter A. Lauzon released a statement to TMZ. “Ms. Phillips has decided to file for divorce from her husband during this unfortunate time. Her priority remains with her daughter,” he said. “This period has been unimaginably hard on the marriage and the family. Mr. Masterson was always present for Ms. Phillips during her most difficult times of her life. Ms. Phillips acknowledges that Mr. Masterson is a wonderful father to their daughter.”

As part of the divorce, Bijou has reportedly requested full legal and physical custody of their 9-year-old daughter, Fianna Francis. She also reportedly requested for The Ranch actor to pay her attorney fees and requested that their assets be split. Shortly after Danny’s sentencing, a source told People that Bijou didn’t plan on divorcing him, but that has clearly changed.

Danny was found guilty of two counts of forcible rape in May. Before he was sentenced at the beginning of September, Bijou had written a letter to the judge in support of him, and she praised him as a father and husband. “I can say that Danny has literally been a life-saving partner to me,” she wrote in her letter, per The Underground Bunker. “We need him more than you can imagine. I know he has been convicted of serious crimes. But the man I married has only been an extraordinary husband to me and a devoted father to our daughter.”