Bijou Phillips Called Danny Masterson an ‘Extraordinary Husband’ in Court Letter Before Divorce Filing

Image Credit: Jim Smeal/BEI/Shutterstock

Bijou Phillips’ court letter about her estranged husband, Danny Masterson, has been revealed amid their divorce.

The 43-year-old actress pleaded with the judge in her letter to show leniency for Danny, 47, her “life-saving partner,” according to Page Six. She wrote the letter ahead of the former That ‘70s Show star’s prison sentencing, which took place earlier this month.

“We need him more than you can imagine,” Bijou wrote. “I know he has been convicted of serious crimes, but the man I married has only been an extraordinary husband to me and a devoted father to our daughter.”

Despite how Danny was behind bars throughout the ordeal, Bijou told the judge that he called their daughter, Fianna Francis, every day.

“He helps her with homework every night,” the mother of one continued. “He teaches her math with kindness and patience. She is far above grade level in all subjects, reading three grades above her own, and that is thanks to the guidance and attention of her father.”

Aside from Bijou, several of Danny’s close friends, including his former costars Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis, also provided letters to the judge on behalf of the actor’s character.

The statement in Bijou’s court letter came to light two days after she filed for divorce from Danny following nearly 12 years of marriage on Monday, September 18. She listed their date of separation as “TBD,” and is requesting spousal support. Additionally, the Raising Hope alum is asking for full legal and physical custody of her and Danny’s 9-year-old child, granting him visitation rights, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE. Bijou also requested to “terminate the court’s ability to grant support” to her husband and wants him to pay her attorney fees.

Bijou’s lawyer, Peter A. Lauzon, told TMZ in a statement that her “priority remains with her daughter.”

“This period has been unimaginably hard on the marriage and the family,” Peter added. “Mr. Masterson was always present for Ms. Phillips during her most difficult times of her life. Ms. Phillips acknowledges that Mr. Masterson is a wonderful father to their daughter.”

Danny was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison on September 7 for two rape charges. Though she has not publicly commented on her spouse’s conviction, Bijou stood by the Ranch alum’s side throughout his trial after he was found guilty of the two rape charges in May.