Danny Masterson’s Wife Bijou Phillips Files for Divorce Nearly 2 Weeks After Sentencing

It’s over! Bijou Phillips, 43, filed to end her 12-year marriage to Danny Masterson, 47, less than two weeks after he was sentenced to 30 years in prison on two counts of rape. The proud mother-of-one reportedly filed the divorce documents on Sept. 18, as reported by TMZ.

Bijou’s lawyer, Peter A. Lauzon, released the following statement to the tabloid one day later. “Ms. Phillips has decided to file for divorce from her husband during this unfortunate time. Her priority remains with her daughter,” the statement began. “This period has been unimaginably hard on the marriage and the family. Mr. Masterson was always present for Ms. Phillips during her most difficult times of her life. Ms. Phillips acknowledges that Mr. Masterson is a wonderful father to their daughter.”

The docs obtained by TMZ revealed that Bijou listed the date of their separation as “TBD” and cited the standard “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split. She is reportedly asking her estranged husband to pay for spousal support and attorneys fees. Additionally, Bijou is requesting that her legal last name be restored to Phillips. She has also requested to obtain “legal and physical custody” of their daughter but will reportedly “allow visitation for Danny.”

The That 70s Show alum was recently sentenced to 15 years to life on each of the two counts of rape charges he was found guilty of. Danny was convicted on the two charges against him on May 31, 2023. Less than four months later the 47-year-old was officially sentenced to 30 years to life in prison on Sept. 7, 2023 in Los Angeles.

Judge Charlaine Olmedo spoke directly to Danny at the time of his sentencing. “Mr. Masterson, you are not the victim here. Your actions 20 years ago took away another person’s voice and choice,” Olmedo said. “Your actions 20 years ago were criminal, and that is why you are here.” Throughout the trial, Danny vehemently denied the allegations against him. Several celebrities have reacted to his sentencing in recent weeks, including former Scientologist and actress Leah Remini.

Danny and his soon-to-be ex wife were married in 2011 and later welcomed their only child, a daughter, Fianna Francis, in Feb. 2014. Just days ahead of Bijou’s filing, sources close to the matter told PEOPLE that the blonde beauty allegedly had “no plans” to end her marriage to Danny. “She has had a very difficult time since the conviction,” the insider told the mag on Sept. 14. “She loves Danny and has no plans to file for divorce. She will be by his side for it all.”