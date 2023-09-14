Are Danny Masterson and Bijou Phillips Still Married Amid His Prison Sentencing? The Couple’s Current Status Explained

Image Credit: Danny Masterson and Bijou Phillips

Danny Masterson and his wife, Bijou Phillips, have stayed together through several ups and downs, but the most severe down was when the That ‘70s Show alum was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison after being convicted of two rape charges. Bijou was reportedly “distraught” over the sentencing and was seen visibly upset in the courtroom during his trial.

Some have speculated that Danny’s imprisonment and past sexual assault could destroy their marriage, but Bijou seemingly shut down any rumors of a split through her behavior. Keep reading to learn everything we know about Danny and Bijou’s marriage.

Are Danny Masterson and Bijou Phillips Still Married?

Despite his conviction and sentencing, PEOPLE reported on September 14 that Bijou “loves Danny and has no plans to file for divorce” and that “she will be by his side for it all.” Nevertheless, the outlet’s source added that Bijou “has had a very difficult time since the conviction.”

After Danny was sentenced on September 7, Bijou was photographed leaving the Los Angeles courthouse wearing her wedding ring.

When Did Danny Masterson and Bijou Phillips Start Dating?

The Ranch alum and the Wake actress met in Las Vegas in 2004 at a poker tournament. Shortly afterward, they started dating and costarred in Made for Each Other and The Bridge to Nowhere. As working actors at the time, the couple appeared on screen together in various projects, including on an episode of Raising Hope.

Seven years after they began their romance, Bijou and Danny got engaged. In October 2011, they tied the knot in Ireland.

In 2017, three women accused Danny of sexual assault. After a fourth person came forward with accusations against him, the actor was fired from Netflix’s The Ranch. Three years later, Danny was formally charged with raping three separate women during the years 2001 and 2003. After he was charged in 2020, Danny’s attorney Thomas Mesereau told HollywoodLife at the time that Danny and Bijou were “in completely shock considering that these nearly 20-year-old allegations are suddenly resulting in charges being filed, but they and their family are comforted knowing that ultimately the truth will come out.”

Though Danny consistently claimed that he was innocent of all the charges during his trial, he was sentenced in 2023. According to a report by The Messenger, Bijou was seen crying in the courtroom.

Do Danny Masterson and Bijou Phillips Have Children?

Danny and Bijou share a daughter named Fianna Francis Masterson. The pair welcomed their child in February 2014, with the Men at Work alum announcing the news via Instagram at the time.

“Hello friends. Beyond thrilled to announce the birth of our daughter Fianna Francis Masterson!” Danny captioned his post at the time. “Mom and baby are doing amazing. You can all refer to me as DJ Dadpants from now on [sic],” he added, referring to his former DJ name “Mom Jeans.”