Danny Masterson’s Ex-Stepdad Challenges His Children’s Claims That the Actor ‘Was the Hero’ 

Danny Masterson’s former stepdad, Joe Reaiche, challenged his children’s claims about him during the former That ‘70s Show star’s sexual assault trial.

“It’s bulls–t. They perjured themselves,” Joe told The Daily Beast in an interview on Sunday, September 10. “They make it sound like I walked out and abandoned them and that Danny was the hero.”

During his interview, Joe claimed that his two kids, Jordan Masterson and Alanna Masterson, lied about their relationship with their father. Joe shares his children with ex-wife Carol Masterson.

“Carol filed for divorce in 1995 in Los Angeles. Jordan was born in 1986. He was 9, not 6. There’s the first incorrect thing,” Joe told the outlet. “They were actually making money, and I was giving them money. Carol was their manager. … I paid for their summer school at that expensive Scientology school in Oregon, Delphi. That was $5,000 each. And I took them everywhere. I slept on couches so the kids would be fine.”

Joe claimed that Jordan, 37, and Alanna, 35, wrote to Judge Charlaine Olmedo that their father was not present in their lives after he and Carol divorced. At the end of his interview, the father of two noted, “I’m going to have to sue my children, unfortunately. That’s where this is going. It’s the only way I can clear my name.”

Alanna and Jordan are Danny’s half-siblings, in addition to his other half-brother, Will Masterson. Danny also has a biological brother: Christopher Masterson. Ex-spouses Carol Peter Masterson share Danny and Christopher, 43.

The Masterson siblings and Danny’s wife, Bijou Phillips, remained a united front throughout their older brother’s trial, in which he was convicted of two counts of rape in May. On September 7, Danny was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison. Each charge consisted of 15 years to life, and Danny will serve the two terms consecutively.

Though Danny consistently claimed he was innocent throughout the trial, the judge addressed him when she provided his sentencing.

“Mr. Masterson, you are not the victim here,” she said. “Your actions 20 years ago took away another person’s voice and choice. Your actions 20 years ago were criminal, and that is why you are here.”