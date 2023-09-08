Danny Masterson’s Net Worth: How Much Money the Actor Makes Amid Prison Sentencing

Image Credit: Shutterstock

Danny Masterson was famous for his role on the sitcom That ‘70s Show, in which he played the role of Steven Hyde. Thanks to his successful television career, the Long Island, New York, native racked up a large net worth. Keep reading to learn how much money Danny makes today.

What Is Danny Masterson’s Net Worth?

Combined with his wife Bijou Phillips’ fortune, Danny’s net worth currently stands at $8 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

What Does Danny Masterson Do for a Living?

Since the age of five, Danny has appeared in a variety of acting roles. He got his start as a child model and an actor, eventually landing commercial roles for famous brands such as Kellogg’s and Hostess.

Throughout the 1990s, Danny auditioned for film and television gigs. After he appeared in seasons 3 and 4 of Cybill, Danny was cast in a main role for That ‘70s Show, which was originally titled Teenage Wasteland. Throughout his career on the star-studded sitcom, Danny shared the screen with series leads Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, Laura Prepon, Topher Grace, Wilmer Valderrama and several other celebrities.

After starring on That ‘70s Show for eight seasons, Danny’s film career took off. Among his most well-known roles were in Men at Work and The Ranch.

On top of acting, Danny has also worked as a DJ. He began playing at night clubs in 1997 under the name DJ Donkey Punch, which he later changed to DJ Mom Jeans in 2010.

After earning a larger income from show business, Danny owned a lounge called Downstairs in Utah for a brief time.

Is Danny Masterson Married?

In 2004, Danny met his wife, Bijou, a fellow actor. Five years later, the two were engaged and got married in October 2011. Like her husband, Bijou was cast in several TV roles throughout her career. She appeared in minor roles on Hawaii Five-0, Raising Hope and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.

However, Bijou mostly focused on movies, with some of her most recognizable roles being in Almost Famous and Venom.

Does Danny Masterson Have Kids?

Danny and Bijou welcomed their child, daughter Fianna Francis, in 2014. Throughout her childhood, Danny has posted multiple photos of Fianna to Instagram. For her seventh birthday, the Dracula 2000 actor shared a picture of his daughter jumping into his arms while wearing a helmet.