Danny Masterson’s Siblings: Get to Know His Famous Brothers and Sister  

Image Credit: Jim Smeal/BEI/Shutterstock

Danny Masterson grew up with four siblings: one biological brother, two half-brothers and one half-sister. Though most of them are actors like the former That ‘70s Show cast member, Danny’s most famous sibling is Malcolm in the Middle alum Christopher Masterson.

Danny — who is famous for playing Steven Hyde in That ‘70s Show — was born and raised in the suburbs of Long Island, New York. As a child, both the Men at Work alum and his biological brother expressed an interest in entertainment. Danny landed roles in television commercials and child modeling gigs when he was five years old. Later, he went on to star in musicals and was cast in minor film roles, such as in Beethoven’s 2nd.

It appears that Danny maintained a close relationship with his siblings, as he has shared throwback photos, tributes and more memories of them via Instagram over the years.

Scroll down to learn everything we know about Danny’s siblings.

Christopher Masterson

Christopher was born in 1980 in Long Island, New York, to parents Carol and Peter Masterson. The ex-spouses also share Danny. Carol and Peter later divorced, though it is currently unclear when they split.

The My Best Friend’s Wedding star landed his big break as an actor in Bryan Cranston and Frankie Muniz’s 2000s sitcom, Malcom in the Middle, portraying the role of Francis. After playing the character for seven years, the New York native moved on to star in film productions and other TV projects.

Among Christopher’s most well-known movie roles are Scary Movie 2 and Intellectual Property. As for his TV days, the Fox alum guest starred in That ‘70s Show alongside Danny for three episodes. Christopher even met his now-ex-girlfriend and series star Laura Prepon on the set. The former couple dated from 1999 to 2007.

Since 2019, Christopher has not appeared in additional on-screen roles. However, he has worked as a DJ over the years in addition to a producer and director, according to IMDb.

Jordan Masterson

Jordan was born in 1986 in Florida to parents Carol and Joe Reaiche. Thanks to his older half-brothers, he appeared in a cameo as a paperboy in That ‘70s Show and as a student in Malcolm in the Middle. However, Jordan didn’t need his family to help him get his feet on the ground in Hollywood.

He later starred in recognizable films, such as The 40-Year-Old Virgin, and in TV shows, including George Lopez, How I Met Your Mother and Last Man Standing.

Alanna Masterson

Two years after Jordan was born, Carol and Joe welcomed their daughter, Alanna, in 1988, in New York City.

After she grew up watching her older half-brothers on film sets, Alanna was inspired to pursue a career in acting. Her most well-known role was Tara Chambler in AMC’s hit horror series The Walking Dead. She was also a guest star in a 2022 episode of Leverage: Redemption.

Alanna is also a mom. The actress welcomed a daughter, Marlowe, with Brick Stowell in 2015.

Will Masterson

Danny’s paternal half-brother, Will, works in the film industry like his family. However, according to his IMDb page, Will has worked as a producer and in the electrical departments for productions, such as Camp Sunshine and Bill Buddy.