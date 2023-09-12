Who Is Chrissie Carnell Bixler? What to Know About Danny Masterson’s Ex-Girlfriend

Image Credit: Bei/Shutterstock

Chrissie Carnell Bixler has been in a big spotlight ever since she spoke out against her ex-boyfriend Danny Masterson and accused him of sexual assault. The actress worked with the actor on That ’70s Show in the early 2000s and ended up dating him. He was found guilty on two counts of rape back in May, and was sentenced to 30 years in prison last week.

Chrissie hasn’t been shy about sharing what she thinks about her former beau’s fate, and she’s also spoken out against some of his friends and co-stars who have defended him. They include Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis, who both wrote letters to the judge in Danny’s case and asked the legal figure to go lenient on his sentencing. Find out more about Chrissie’s background and her involvement in Danny’s sexual assault allegations below.

Chrissie Has Worked as an Actress & Model

Originally from Ozark, Alabama, Chrissie started acting in the early 2000s and has appeared in Spin City and That ’70s Show, according to her IMDB. She also appeared on the reality series Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath in 2019.

She Started Dating Danny in the 1990s

Chrissie and Danny dated from 1996 until 2001, according to PEOPLE. They reportedly met when he recruited her in the Church of Scientology and she eventually appeared alongside him on an episode of That ’70s Show in 2001. During their relationship, they appeared at some public events together and posed for photos.

Chrissie Was One of Three Women To Accuse Danny of Sexual Assault

Chrissie first claimed that Danny sexually assaulted her when she was unconscious during their relationship, in 2017. She talked about the situation during her appearance on Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath and said it happened after she drank one glass of wine during a date night, according to the Daily Beast.

“Last thing I remember is getting up from the restaurant to go home. Complete blackout,” Bixler said, according to the outlet. “The next day when I woke up the back of my head hurt, and I thought I’d fallen. I thought I was poisoned. I didn’t know where I was. He was downstairs sitting at his desk.”

She went on to say that when she asked Danny what happened that night, he laughed and admitted to having sex with her when she wasn’t awake. “I went downstairs and asked what happened,” she claimed. “He just kind of chuckled. I said, ‘I’m in a lot of pain.’ I was ripped. I was injured. He started laughing. He said, ‘Oh, I had sex with you last night.’ I said, ‘Was I unconscious?’ He said, ‘Yeah.’ ”

Chrissie, Danny’s other ex-girlfriend Marie Bobette Riales, and two Jane Does filed a lawsuit against Danny and the Church of Scientology in Aug. 2019. They accused both parties of “engaging in stalking, physical invasion of privacy and a conspiracy to obstruct justice, among other allegations, claiming they and their families were harassed in an effort to silence them,” PEOPLE further reported. Danny and the Church of Scientology both denied the claims but in 2020, Danny was charged with raping three women.

After his arrest, Danny pleaded not guilty and his trial took place in 2022. In May 2023, he was convicted of two counts of rape, and in early Sept. 2023, he was sentenced to 30 years in prison, which includes 15 years for each charge.

She Has Criticized Danny, Ashton, and Mila on Social Media

In addition to publicly speaking out against Danny since she first accused him of sexual assault in 2017, Chrissie spoke out on social media after his sentencing was announced. She also spoke out against his former co-stars Ashton and Mila, after it was revealed they were two of 50 people who wrote letters to the judge overseeing Danny’s case and asked for him to get a more lenient sentencing. They later posted an apology video that also caused controversy.

“Dear Ashton I know the secrets your ‘role model’ keeps for you. Ones that would end you,” Chrissie wrote, referring to Ashton calling Danny a “role model” in his letter, in her post. She also claimed to have “heard everything”, hinting at a secretive phone call between the actors on February 21, 2001. “I heard the plan. In my opinion you’re just as sick as your ‘mentor,” she added.

She also wrote a section specifically for Mila, who has been married to Ashton since 2015. “Dear Mila, I pray you begin to process what you experienced as a child on that set,” she began. “Your old interviews are very telling. (I encourage everyone to watch them and decide for yourself what you hear and see. Do so before they get scrubbed from the internet) I also know what happened in Toronto and after.”

“If that’s what you view as a normal relationship with a ‘big brother figure’ then I feel very sad for you, and I hope you consider getting into therapy,” she continued before adding, “You all must forget I was there the whole time those first 5 years of That 70’s Show. I remember everything.”

Chrissie went on to post clips of old interviews featuring Danny, Ashton, and Mila. One included an appearance on The Rosie O’Donnell Show, when Mila admitted she caught Ashton making a “side bet” with Danny. “Danny goes to him and goes, ‘Dude, I’ll give you $10 if you French kiss her,’” she said. Another showed Mila sitting on Ashton’s lap when she was a teenager while they were promoting That ’70s Show. “And it feels good! And I like it a lot!” Ashton said while laughing and grabbing the actress who was giggling and screaming. Danny was also highlighted in the interview, and talked about meeting a then 14-year-old Mila when he first got the role on the show. “14, she was even hotter [then], if I’m allowed to say that,” he said.

She Is Married & Has Kids

Chrissie married singer Cedric Bixler-Zavala in 2009. He is best known for being the lead singer in the band Mars Volta. They share twin sons, Ulysses and Xanthus, who were born in 2013.