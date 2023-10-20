Danny Masterson Agrees Estranged Wife Bijou Phillips Should Have Full Custody of Their Daughter

Image Credit: Neil Rasmus/BFA/Shutterstock

Danny Masterson wants estranged wife Bijou Phillips to have full custody of their daughter Fianna Francis, 9, following his 30-year prison sentence for rape, according to TMZ. The outlet recently obtained legal documents that reveal Danny, 47, agreed to give Bijou, 43, legal and physical custody of their daughter, while he’s asking for visitation which has to be granted by prison officials. The former That ’70s Show actor is currently serving 30 years in prison in California after being found guilty on two counts of rape.

In his court filing, Danny reportedly listed his and Bijou’s day of separation as September 15. That was one week after Danny was sentenced to prison and three days before Bijou officially filed for divorce from the actor. The former couple was married for almost 12 years and welcomed their daughter in February 2014. Bijou stood by Danny’s side throughout his rape trial and until after he received his sentencing on September 7.

“Ms. Phillips has decided to file for divorce from her husband during this unfortunate time. Her priority remains with her daughter,” a statement read from Bijou’s lawyer, Peter A. Lauzon, on September 19. “This period has been unimaginably hard on the marriage and the family. Mr. Masterson was always present for Ms. Phillips during her most difficult times of her life. Ms. Phillips acknowledges that Mr. Masterson is a wonderful father to their daughter.”

As part of the divorce, Bijou requested full legal and physical custody of Fianna. The model also reportedly requested for The Ranch actor to pay her attorney fees and requested that their assets be split. Furthermore, Bijou asked that her legal last name be restored to Phillips in the documents. Even though she filed for divorce from Danny, Bijou was still wearing her wedding ring when she was seen at real estate office in Los Angeles on September 19.

Before Danny was sentenced at the beginning of September, Bijou had written a letter to the judge in support of him, and she praised him as a father and husband. “I can say that Danny has literally been a life-saving partner to me,” she wrote in her letter, per The Underground Bunker. “We need him more than you can imagine.” Shortly after Danny’s sentencing, a source told People that Bijou didn’t plan on divorcing him, but that obviously changed.