Kourtney Kardashian Returns to the Gym 7 Weeks After Giving Birth to Baby Rocky: ‘No Pressure Mamas’

Kourtney Kardashian, 44, is seven weeks postpartum and killing it! The Lemme founder took to her Instagram Story on December 20 to share a video of herself at the gym and penned a message to fellow mothers. “7 weeks postpartum: first day in the gym doing 30 minutes walking 3.0 12.0 incline taking it easy,” the now mother-of-four captioned the black-and-white clip on the treadmill.

Additionally, Kourt made sure to address other parents in the note and reassured them that it’s not a “race” when it comes to getting back into the gym after giving birth. “No rush no pressure mamas, your body is healing, it’s not a race,” she concluded at the end of her caption. For her gym ensemble, the 44-year-old rocked a pair of black leggings, striped socks, and black Nike sneakers.

As The Kardashians star mentioned, she gave birth to her son, Rocky Thirteen Barker, on November 1. Kourtney welcomed her bundle of joy with her husband, Travis Barker, 48, and expanded their blended family from six kiddos to seven. She is also a proud mama to three other children including Mason, 14, Penelope, 11, and Reign, 9. The Poosh founder welcomed her first three kids with her ex, Scott Disick, 40, meanwhile Travis welcomed Alabama, 17, and Landon, 20, with his ex, Shanna Moakler. The Blink-182 drummer is also a stepfather to Atiana De La Hoya.

Just two weeks after Kourt gave birth, a source told US Weekly that she and Travis have been “isolated” and are “protective” of who comes around their son. The insider also revealed how Kourtney’s kids and stepchildren feel about Rocky’s arrival. “The kids are so excited to have a little brother,” they shared. They are reportedly so pleased that they are even, “taking turns helping Kourtney and Travis out any way they can.” Later, on November 29, Landon reacted to Kourtney’s birth via an appearance on SiriusXM’s TikTok radio. When asked if he had helped to change any diapers, he quipped, “I have not. And I will not be.”

Aside from all things Baby Barker, Kourtney took to Instagram on November 14 to honor her hubby on his birthday. “To my husband, my soulmate, my best friend, my lover, my daddy to our baby boy, my everything… I wish you the happiest birthday,” she captioned the carousel of topless photos. “You make all of my dreams come true and I feel so blessed to have you by my side. I love you beyond words, forever.” Travis and the brunette beauty officially got married in May 2022 and had multiple weddings, including a lavish celebration in Italy.