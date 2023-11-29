Landon Barker Refuses to Change Little Brother Rocky’s Diapers: ‘I Will Not’

Image Credit: Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Landon Barker revealed that he doesn’t plan on changing any of his new brother Rocky Thirteen’s diapers in a new interview on SiriusXM’s TikTok radio channel on Wednesday, November 29. When host Jess Lucero asked if he had changed any diapers yet, Landon responded, “I have not. And I will not be.”

Besides being asked about changing diapers, the pop-punk singer admitted that he hasn’t even gotten a chance to pick up his baby brother. “I actually haven’t even held it,” he said. Landon also revealed that he was hoping for a baby sister when asked about a TikTok about him “wanting to be the only Barker boy,” which he said wasn’t true. “I feel like I can’t say that, you know what I mean? But I totally was rooting for a little girl. Yeah,” he explained.

At other points in the interview, Landon answered more musically-inclined questions, like his favorite of his dad Travis Barker’s band blink-182 (“Stay Together for the Kids”) and his favorite line from his track “Friends With Your Ex” (“It’s only you”). He also revealed his favorite tattoo. ” I think these thorns right here. I just like how it looks,” he said.

Travis and Landon’s stepmom Kourtney Kardashian welcomed their first child together, Rocky, at the beginning of November. Travis was already a dad to Landon and his daughter Alabama, plus his stepdaughter Atiana. Kourtney shares three kids with her ex Scott Disick: Mason, Penelope, and Reign. In a recent episode of The Kardashians, Kourtney opened up about how she and Travis got pregnant on Valentine’s Day. She admitted that it “truly feels like a miracle being able to be pregnant and have a baby with the love of my life.”

Even though he may be avoiding changing any diapers, it’s clear that Landon has a special bond with his stepmom. Back in September, he posted he sweet video of himself and the Poosh founder lip-syncing to his tune “Friends With Your Ex” on TikTok, and it’s clear that she’s a super supportive stepmom.