Kourtney Kardashian and Stepson Landon Barker Lip-Sync in Cute New Video

Kourtney Kardashian, 44, looked like she was having a great time with her stepson Landon Barker, 19, when she showed up in one of his recent TikTok videos to help promote his new song, “Friends With Your Ex.” The duo lip-synced to the tune as they smiled and showed off casual outfits. Kourtney rocked a black Betty Boop T-shirt while Landon rocked a red sleeveless top.

“We had to run it up! @Kourtney Kardashian Barker,” Landon captioned the post.

The post brought on a lot of responses from Landon’s followers and they all seemed to love the clip. “The handshake is everything,” one follower wrote, referring to a moment in the video.”kourt looks so good!” another follower wrote, while a third called her the “coolest stepmom ever.”

Kourtney and Landon’s new video comes after the former, who is married to Landon’s father Travis Barker, made headlines for having to have emergency fetal surgery to save her and the rocker’s unborn baby. The scary situation led to Travis having to fly home to Los Angeles, CA from Europe while he was on tour with Blink-182. “Due to an urgent family matter, Travis has had to return home to the States,” the band shared on Twitter earlier this month. “The Glasgow, Belfast, and Dublin shows are being postponed. More information in regards to his return to Europe and rescheduled dates will be provided as soon as available.”

On Sept. 6, Kourtney, who shares kids Mason, 13, Penelope, 11, and Reign, 8, with ex Scott Disick, took to Instagram to share a black and white photo of her and Travis holding hands in the hospital, which can be seen above, and captioned it with a message of gratitude. “I will be forever grateful to my incredible doctors for saving our baby’s life. I am eternally grateful to my husband who rushed to my side from tour to be with me in the hospital and take care of me afterwards, my rock. And to my mom, thank you for holding my hand through this,” she wrote.

As someone who has had three really easy pregnancies in the past, I wasn’t prepared for the fear of rushing into urgent fetal surgery,” the mom of three continued. “I don’t think anyone who hasn’t been through a similar situation can begin to understand that feeling of fear. I have a whole new understanding and respect for the mamas who have had to fight for their babies while pregnant. Praise be to God. Walking out of the hospital with my baby boy in my tummy and safe was the truest blessing. 🙏🏼🤍.”