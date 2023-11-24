Kourtney Kardashian Admits She & Travis Barker Weren’t ‘Trying’ to Get Pregnant

Image Credit: Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

Kourtney Kardashian, 44, and Travis Barker, 48, conceived their first child together without “trying,” according to Kourtney’s confessional on the latest episode of The Kardashians. The reality star, who welcomed her fourth child earlier this month, revealed she was expecting on the episode, and explained how the experience was in finding out the happy news.

“It happened on Valentine’s Day,” she said of conceiving the new addition. “I mean, people would always tell say to us, ‘When you stop trying, it’s just going to happen.'”

“We stopped doing IVF probably two months before our wedding and so it took a year for all those hormones and chemicals to get out of my system,” she continued. “We were not trying whatsoever. I wasn’t even checking my ovulation anymore. We decided to put it in God’s hands and thought it was just not happening. We were accepting of it and then… God’s plan.”

Kourtney also later added that it “truly feels like a miracle being able to be pregnant and have a baby with the love of my life.”

Kourtney and Travis’ new baby, a son, joins Travis’ son Landon, 20, daughter Alabama, 17, and stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 24, who he shares with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler. He also joins Kourtney’s sons Reign Aston, 8, and Mason Dash, 13, as well as her daughter Penelope, 11, all of whom she shares with ex Scott Disick. The blended family has spoken out various times about their excitement for the addition and many were spotted at the hospital after Kourtney gave birth.

Kourtney and Travis were married in 2022 and opened up about undergoing IVF treatments to help them have a baby. They paused the process and Kourtney confirmed they conceived naturally. “We just got pregnant naturally,” shes said. “It was an indescribable feeling. Shock, then super-happy, fear sets in, worry, but I remembered then to have gratitude.”

The concerned parent also opened up about having to have emergency fetal surgery in September. “That experience opened my eyes to a whole new world of pregnancy that I didn’t know about in the past,” she explained. “It was terrifying. And I learned that insurance typically only covers two ultrasounds when you’re pregnant, I had no idea. I’ve always been lucky enough to do more than what insurance covers, and it’s one of those ultrasounds that saved my baby’s life.”